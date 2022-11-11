Original title: The historical legendary drama “The World‘s Long River” held an online viewing meeting, and the chief director Zhang Ting told the original intention of the creation

Worker’s Daily – China Industry Network reporter Su Mo

On November 10th, an online viewing party was held for the historical legendary drama “The World‘s Long River”. The play’s chief director and screenwriter Zhang Ting communicated with the media about his creative experience, shooting insights and viewing experience.

Jin Fu and Chen Huang’s boldness and courage are admired and heartfelt to show the style of the people who rule the river

“The World‘s Long River” is jointly produced by Haoku Film and Television, Mango Supermedia, Mango TV, and Zhewen Film Industry. Xi Meijuan, Liang Guanhua, Su Ke, Lu Siyu, Gong Lei, Zhao Qi and other powerful actors starred, telling the story of Jin Fu and Chen Huang, two capable ministers of water control. After half a century of wind and rain, they gradually calmed the river and left behind It is a story of great achievements that later generations will be praised for.

“Jin Fu’s determination to stick to the river embankment and the courage to sacrifice his life is really shocking! The huge waves when the Yellow River collapsed were real and made people lingering in fear, and they also made people even more admire the courage of these river control people.” It is the “post-viewing consensus” reached by most of the people after watching the film.

“It’s hard to imagine how bold and courageous it was to shoulder the responsibility of governing the Yellow River 300 years ago. From Jin Fu and Chen Huang, we can feel their daring and dedication. They are also thousands of years old. The epitome of the guardians of the Yellow River from generation to generation.” The media representatives were deeply impressed by the characters portrayed in the play. In the play, Jin Fu and Chen Huang, represented by the river-governors, have the passion of “going against the current to protect the common people”. , the perseverance of “dedicated to one’s best efforts, and then died”, the whole drama entered the situation, entered the country, entered the heart, and met people, events, and feelings in the governance of the river, and was well received by media representatives.

The true restoration of ancient water conservancy technology shows the wisdom of the Chinese nation in fighting against the floods of the Yellow River

As the chief director and screenwriter of “The World‘s Long River”, Zhang Ting shared his experience in creating this drama. He admitted that he grew up by the Yellow River since he was a child, and has always been deeply impressed by the flood season of the Yellow River. From ancient times to the present, there are many Chinese The water conservancy masters who have made great contributions to the nation, they have done their best to manage the Yellow River and protect the people, and they deserve to be remembered by everyone.

When talking about the cooperation with the actors, Zhang Ting praised that every actor has a strong charm, such as Huang Zhizhong, Xi Meijuan, Liang Guanhua and other actors are basically in a very relaxed state before the performance, but Once in the play, the aura of the whole person will change. At the same time, Zhang Ting also shared a story about Luo Jin and Xi Meijuan being very involved in the film. He said that in a scene where the grandparents and grandchildren bid farewell to their death, the two people’s heart and affection brought a sense of authenticity and strength. It’s “the best I’ve seen since filming”.

Zhang Ting revealed that in order to make a good water scene, they completed the artificial flood peak by hooking machine. In order to present the most realistic effect, many actors such as Yin Fang and Huang Zhizhong took the risk of being knocked off by the current to complete the shooting every time. The difficulty of fighting the flood is restored to the greatest extent. At the same time, the crew restored the unique traditional river engineering techniques formed in the process of Yellow River governance at that time by consulting historical materials and consulting experts related to water conservancy, including ancient shovel construction and port blocking projects, showing the Chinese nation’s struggle against the Yellow River flood. wisdom.

