The holidays of June 2023: there will be two and there will be an extra long weekend

The month of June 2021 it will bring only two holidays, one of which falls on a Saturday. Its about June 17, commemorating the death of General Martín Miguel de Güemes, and June 20, a holiday for the day of the death of General Manuel Belgrano (1770-1820).

In this way, workers and students will enjoy a four-day long holiday this month, from Saturday the 17th (Day of the Passage to the Immortality of Martín Miguel de Güemes, an immovable holiday), to Tuesday the 20th (Day of the Passage to the Immortality of Manuel Belgrano, also immovable).

Idolized by his followers and repudiated by the oligarchy, Martin Miguel de Guemes (1785-1821) He died on June 17, 1821 in the province of Salta, one of the bastions where the expulsion and defense against the Army at the service of the Spanish Crown was planted, which withdrew towards the territories of the Viceroyalty of Upper Peru.

He was a career soldier and led an army of gauchos in the north with strategies that allowed stopping the Spanish advance on Salta and avoiding royalist invasions in the rest of the country. In addition, he was the first Argentine governor elected by the people, and held office for six years.

He died on June 17, 1821, one year after Belgranowhen he was shot in the back in an ambush, when Salta was besieged by orders of the Spanish crown.

June 20 will mark the 203rd anniversary of Belgrano’s deathan economist, journalist, politician, lawyer and soldier who participated with great influence in the Congress of Tucumán that on July 9, 1816 resolved the Declaration of Independence.

Besides, made great contributions to national educationsince he considered that the instruction was a necessary requirement for the sovereignty of a country.

What are the next immovable holidays

– June 17 (Step to Immortality of General Don Martín Miguel de Güemes)

– June 20th (Step to Immortality of General Manuel Belgrano)

– July 9th (Independence Day)

– November 20 (National Sovereignty Day)

– December 8 (Day of the Immaculate Conception of Mary)

– December 25th (Christmas)

Carryover Holidays 2023

– August 17th (Passage to the Immortality of General José de San Martín): passes to Monday, August 21.

– October 12 ° (Day of Respect for Cultural Diversity): passes to Monday, October 16.

Holidays for tourist purposes

– Monday June 19: It is a holiday to join the weekend with Tuesday June 20 (Day of the Passage to the Immortality of Gral. Manuel Belgrano)

– Friday October 13: It is a holiday to achieve a long four-day weekend, due to the transfer of the holiday from October 12 (Day of Respect for Cultural Diversity) to Monday, October 16.

How many long weekends does 2023 have left?

– From Saturday 17 to Tuesday 20 June.

– From Friday 13 to Monday 16 October.