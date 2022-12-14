Hollywood hilarious action movie produced by Columbia Pictures《bluffing agent“will be screened on big screens nationwide next Friday (December 23) the film released new stills and behind-the-scenes photos.

The director of “Ace’s Bodyguard” series, Patrick Hughes, continues his signature style of hilarious action comedy. Hollywood comedian Kevin Hart partners with powerful actor Woody Harrelson, a team of real and fake killers, “two ha” brothers Let’s embark on a thrilling and desperate journey together. The ignited and explosive gun battles, the intense and exciting close combat, and the joyful mouthpieces with constant laughter, “beat” all of them in one go, and celebrate the New Year with a blast!





Mouth cannon soft power VS tough guy real kung fu “Erha” brothers collide with passion and double the excitement

In the film, the brand-new partner of Kevin Hart, who has his own laughter, and the tough guy Woody Harrelson, while continuing the classic contrasting dual male lead setting, is also eye-catching. In the film, the top cold-faced killer played by Woody Harrelson has amazing fighting power, and the king’s skill crushes the audience. Facing the high-energy action scenes in the film, Woody Harrelson, who knows how to practice Tai Chi and martial arts, went into battle in person and completed more than 90% of the action scenes.









At the same time, as a well-known Hollywood comedian, Kevin Hart contributed a steady stream of comedy power to the film. The Teddy he played is not only the king of talking, but also the rookie output of the crooked and formal style throughout the whole process is very good for “laughing”. When Kevin Hart’s talkative soft power meets Woody Harrelson’s tough guy real kung fu, the passionate collision between the “two ha” brothers makes the film both joyful and refreshing, and the excitement is doubled.









The director of “Ace’s Bodyguard” made a new breakthrough in the global killer group’s fancy chaos and burst the screen

This time, Patrick Hughes, director of the “Ace’s Bodyguard” series, strikes out again, directing the movie “Blazing Agent”. On the basis of continuing its signature action comedy style, through the setting of killer groups from all over the world, it broadens the viewability of action scenes. In Patrick Hughes’ view, conventional shootout scenes can easily cause the audience’s aesthetic fatigue. In order to break through, he made a bold new attempt: let the protagonist encounter a stronger and more recognizable “opponent”.

So killers from Miami, Tokyo, and Tacoma came on stage with modified golf clubs, samurai swords, axes and other weapons, which are very local. The killer group and the “Erha” brothers fought fiercely, and the dazzling new gameplay of the action scene, coupled with the high-energy drag racing explosion, made people’s adrenaline soar, and directly made the audience laugh. “Blazing Agent” will definitely bring the audience the most exciting big-screen experience during the Lunar New Year this year.





The movie “Bad Guys” is produced by Columbia Pictures, directed by well-known Hollywood action film director Patrick Hughes (“Ace Bodyguard” series, “The Expendables 3”), Kevin Hart (“Jumanji” series), Starring Woody Harrelson (“Venom” series), Kelly Cuoco (“The Big Bang Theory”), Jasmine Matthews (“The Fight of Tomorrow”), Tomohisa Yamashita (“The Polar Assassination”) and more .The film will be released nationwide on December 23 (next Friday)stay tuned.

