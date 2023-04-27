The inconsolable cry of María Sol in MasterChef for her puddings: “For impotence”

The MasterChef Argentina gala was a benefit night. The slogan was to prepare a dish with beetroot as the main ingredient. One of the protagonists was Germán Martitegui, who accompanied Silvana, and had a fun time shopping at the market.

During preparation, María Sol had a difficulty with its preparation and cried inconsolably. Noticing this, Damián Betular immediately went over to comfort her and encouraged her not to give up.

“I did not have the taste of the puddings,” said María Sol.

“It has poop color”, he told the jury.

After what happened, he chose to make a soup and that effort to not stop trying was highlighted by the jury.

“I’m proud of myself for not throwing in the towel” express.

His effort was rewarded and he was saved from keeping the black apron. The gold medal went to Silvana and the silver to Rodrigo.

The apron that nobody wants to obtain was defined between Delfina and Estefanía, both with dishes highlighted by the jury, but without complying with the slogan that beetroot is the main ingredient.

Estefanía was chosen and will now be at the elimination gala on Sunday.

Martitegui’s fun moment in the market

At the beginning of MasterChef there was a challenge for the participants. Grate three beets in the shortest time possible. Silvana was the winner.

The benefit was being able to choose a jury and receive your help for the purchase of the market and during the preparation. opted for Germán Martitegui. It had results, since his dish was chosen as the best.

“You can be proud,” Donato de Santis told her.

“You got everything I told you,” Germán Martitegui praised her.

