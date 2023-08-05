Home » the incredible postcards of the first stage
Finished the first stage of the 52nd edition of the Vuelta de la Manzanaon the sixth date of the Argentine Rally, which had Martin ScuncioAlejandro Cancio and Miguel Baldoni as protagonists, everything will be defined this Sunday in the second part. If parity is maintained, the definition will be at the Roca racetrack.

Scunciowho faced this new Apple as the rival to beat after his impeccable work in the last tests that left him as the leader of the main division of the Argentine Rally, He put up with Cancio at the end of the stage.

the initial curl It was a real dispute between the protagoniststhe same ones who fight for the title in RC2 and In addition, there was no shortage of controversy over a time difference in the Cervantes-Bodega San Sebastián section with Scunciowho after the three stages was ahead by beating Cancio by 1s and Baldoni by 3s 4/10.

In the second loop, the leaders got off the times. Scuncio stayed ahead after Huergo-Godoy. Ya en Regina answered Cancio and discounted a second overall, so the stage was defined in the classic section of Cervantes, where there were many fans as in the previous two.

The postcards left by the first stage under the gaze of Juan Thomes


