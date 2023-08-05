The U20 women’s team gathers in Salé

Hespress Sport Photo: Hesport Archive from RabatSunday 6 August 2023 – 00:22

The women’s national football team for under 20 years, from August 7 to August 17, will participate in a closed preparatory gathering at the Mohammed VI Football Complex, in the vicinity of the city of Sale.

For this purpose, an invitation was extended to 26 players, most of whom play in the Moroccan championship, according to a communiqué issued by the Royal Moroccan Football Federation.

It concerns Nadia Zaour and Amina El Moustafi from the El-Ayoun Municipality Club, Chaima Chaouni and Rawia Belfkih from Phoenix Marrakech, and Omaima Harkouche and Khawla Knia from Nahdet Athletic Zmamra.

An invitation was also extended to Sarah Fakroush from Ittihad Tangiers, Wessal Al-Assawi, Wessal Titah and Marwa Saban from the Atlas Khenifra youth, and Duha Al-Boukeli, Huda Al-Mastour and Duha Al-Madani from the Royal Army.

Also, Hiba Karami and Asala Shago from Al-Fateh Sports Club, Wesal Busra, Hiba Maziz and Lubna Egy from Al-Nahda Al-Barakani Sports Club, and Aya Al-Qadouri from Najah Sous join the group.

The list also included the names of Naima Ojamer from Hilal Temara, Fatima Zahra Nayni from Future Generations, Hebat Allah Azkaruz from The Glory of Taroudant, Fatima Zahra Zoukrej from Hosnia Agadir, Halima Mahlawi from Ajyal Al Tadamon, Doaa Himrine from Al Afaq Al Qasimi, and Rajaa Al Mazrai from Raja Ain Harouda.

The national women’s football team Mohammed VI complex

the news

Subscribe now to the Hespress newsletter, to receive the latest news daily

Subscribe

Please check the email

To complete the subscription process, follow the steps mentioned in the subscription confirmation email.

This email cannot be added to this list. Please enter a different email address.>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

