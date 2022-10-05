Directed by Zhang Luan,Ma Li, Chang Yuan and Wei Xiang lead the castthe movie starring Jia Bing, Huang Yuntong, Han Yanbo, Zhang Yiming, Hao Pengfei, Li Yining, Li Taoyao, Liu Yuqiao, Zhang Jiawen and Lv Ningbro, hello“The key was extended to October 29, and the feature film “My Mom and Dad Loves Sweet” was released. A love song sings the sweet love between parents, and the plain but happy daily life is enviable. Coinciding with the Double Ninth Festival, the movie “Hello, Brother” lets miss travel through time and space in laughter and tell you and my love in my heart. The movie “Hello, Brother” is a hit nationwide.









In the movie “Hello, Brother” released today“My mom and dad are in love“In the feature film, Xiao Wu (Chang Yuan) travels through time and space to assist his parents, Da Liu (Ma Li) and Lao Wu (Wei Xiang), who are on their first date. The first love song evokes the strong friendship between Da Liu and Lao Wu, and makes the two who are about to separate romantically dance together. The happy picture, the sweet and touching true feelings between each other deeply touched countless netizens. The movie “Hello, Brother” protects the true feelings with happiness, and brings the touching emotions in your and my heart to the family. Experience in scenes of joy Warm friendship, let the audience watch a light comedy in the 99th Double Ninth Festival, let the yearning pass through the years, and let love accompany the family for a long time. On the 2nd of the month, relying on its own word of mouth, it achieved a contrarian rise in the box office, and the surprises continued!









The movie “Hello, Brother” is produced by Wanda Pictures (Hainan) Co., Ltd., Mokexing Pictures (Haikou) Co., Ltd., Tianjin Maoyan Weiying Culture Media Co., Ltd., Guanyu Pictures (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Wanda Film and Television Media Co., Ltd. Company, Mo Kexing Pictures (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Zebra Pictures Co., Ltd., Shanghai Maoyan Pictures Co., Ltd., Wanda Pictures (Horgos) Co., Ltd., Shanghai Jing Exclamation Mark Culture Media Co., Ltd., CCTV Animation Group Co., Ltd., Xi’an Qiaosong Culture Media Co., Ltd., Mokexing Zhizuo Culture Media (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Shiquan Culture Media Nanjing Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Guangying Interactive Entertainment Culture Communication Co., Ltd., Beijing Shangfeng Film and Television Media Co., Ltd., Yingju Skyline Pictures (Beijing) Group Co., Ltd., Anhui Yuxing Pictures Co., Ltd., Jebsen China Television Network Ju (Changzhou) Culture Media Co., Ltd., Yunnan Yinghong Pictures (Group) Co., Ltd., Grand Ceremony Cultural Industry Investment Management Group Co., Ltd. , Shanghai Tianmu Xingying Culture Media Co., Ltd., Chengdu Dongjiangyuan Entertainment Co., Ltd., and Beijing Happy Amusement Culture Co., Ltd. jointly produced.

