Not long ago, it was reported that the director of “Temporarily Stop Breathing” Federico Alvarez is preparing for a new “Alien” movie. Recently, further news has finally come. In addition to starring new-generation actor Cailee Spaeny, the film will also only be released on small screens , including Disney’s streaming platforms such as Disney + and Hulu.

Cailee Spaeny is a rising star in Hollywood. She played the heroine Amara Namani in “Pacific Rim 2” in 2018. Since then, she has participated in many films such as “Bad Times at the El Royale”, “On the Basis of Sex”, and “Vice”. As early as the beginning of the new version of “Alien”, Cailee Spaeny was regarded by director Federico Alvarez as the best choice for the heroine. According to entertainment reporter Daniel RPK, although this new work of “Alien” will be an “independent film”, it will still follow the classic formula of its series – a group of people crash or land on a strange planet, and then begin to be killed. Hunted by aliens. It is understood that Federico Alvarez had proposed relevant ideas with Ridley Scott, the chief creative director of the “Alien” and “Prometheus” series many years ago, and finally negotiated smoothly, and the latter will play the role of producer in this film.

Daniel RPK also mentioned that the new work may be named “Alien: Romulus”, and it is expected to start shooting in February next year with a budget of 70 million US dollars. Additionally, the new Alien movie will only be available on Disney+ and Hulu in the US, following the success of The Ultimate Warrior: The Beast Hunter on Disney+ this past August.