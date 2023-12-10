TRUE NORTH – Neue Single „Still Enought“ der Emo-Truppe

Today, Los Angeles-based alternative rock/emo band TRUE NORTH released their latest single, “Still Enough”! “Still Enough” is a hook-heavy alternative rock anthem that explores self-esteem in relationships.

Today, Los Angeles-based alternative rock/emo band TRUE NORTH released their latest single, “Still Enough”! “Still Enough” is a hook-heavy alternative rock anthem that explores self-esteem in relationships. The track is the result of a collaboration between the band and KJ Strock, a renowned songwriter and producer known for his work with prominent names in the rock and alternative music scene, including Machine Gun Kelly, Bad Wolves, Crown The Empire and Honey Revenge. Remarkably, the song’s essence was captured in a single studio session, maintaining authenticity from initial idea to final production.

The single can now be streamed at https://truenorth.lnk.to/StillEnough, or you can watch the track video on YouTube. Singer Tim describes „Still Enough“ as a “sarcastic revelation” that describes the struggles of someone whose relationship is abusive and who is obsessed with the idea of ​​never being enough. However, rather than descending into despair, the song conveys a message of insight and empowerment, urging listeners to understand their worth and right to care.

Inspired by the rock and modern pop scene of the mid-2000s, the band TRUE NORTH continues to make an indelible mark on the rock scene with their emotive music and sleek, dark branding. “Still Enough” is more than just a song; it’s a statement – a testament to True North’s commitment to evolving their music while staying true to their roots, highlighting their commitment to memorable melodies and emotionally charged music.

True North sind:

Tim Beken – Lead vocals

Michael Cisterna – drums

Joel Ferber – Lead Guitar, Production

Sean Hansen – rhythm guitar, vocals

Morgan Kibler – Bass

