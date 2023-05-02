The message that Emmily Rodrigues sent to her boyfriend hours before falling off the balcony in Retiro

The boyfriend of Emmily Rodrigues Santos Gomes, the Brazilian model who died after falling from a sixth in the Retiro neighborhood of Buenos Aires last March 30, fact by which The agricultural businessman Francisco Sáenz Valiente was detained, He assured that the young woman sent him messages that night on WhatsApp and Instagram and affirmed that he never saw her take drugs and that she used to drink “a glass or two of alcohol” when I went to a bowling alley.

Is about Juan Manuel Rodríguez, a car driver who testified as a witness in the case of Emmily’s death who are in charge of the investigating judge Martín Del Viso and the prosecutors Santiago Vismara and Mariela Labozzetta.

In its statementwhich was made last April 27 but it transcended todayRodríguez assured that the early morning of the event, his girlfriend sent him messages in which she told him what she was doing with her friends.

«She sent me messages to take care of my daughters, that he loved me, he also told me that he was at (the restaurant) Gardiner, and then he went to a bowling alley in Palermo. At 5:52 in the morning Mili (nickname with which she calls Emmily) He sent me a message on Instagram asking me where I was. I saw the message at about 10, 11 in the morning. Then I found out on TV everything that happened. That day I was with my daughters and I did not see the message, “said Rodríguez in his testimony.

Then he added that he also received WhatsApp messages on another of his cell phones “before half past three in the morning.”

«He sent me two or three messages on WhatsApp. It put me something like ‘love where are you’ and he also called me two or three times. I didn’t see that either at that moment because he was asleep. He was at my old man’s house with my daughters. They did not know Emmily, but I wanted them to meet her at some point », Said the car driver, who contributed all the messages received from her to be incorporated into the judicial file.

Besides, He stated that he had met Emmily at the bar “Le Blé” in Puerto Madero a year and a half ago, but what was he doing about eight months that they maintained a formal courtshipexplained that the young woman “was wanting to set up an aesthetic center” because she worked “doing aesthetics at home” and rejected the versions that she was a prostitute.

Then he recalled that his girlfriend “had a wonderful body, went to the gym every day, if he took drugs, he would not be as he was physically. She drank a glass or two of alcohol when she went out, but she was careful, she didn’t overdo it,” adding that he never saw her smoke tobacco or marijuana.

On the other hand, the lawyer Ignacio Trimarco, who represents Emmily’s parentscalled Catia Cilene Rodrigues Santos and Arístides Da Silva Gomes, requested that the hearing to be held on May 16 at 9:30 a.m. before the Court of Appeals to resolve whether the defendant Sáenz Valiente continues at large, be held orally and in person and not virtually, as planned.

According to the lawyer, the request that the hearing be oral “is imperative” and that it is due “not only because of the seriousness and complexity of the case but also because of the large amount of evidence that makes up the fact.”

The event occurred on March 30, after Emmily went to dinner with a group of friends at a restaurant in Costanera Norte and, later, at a bar in Palermo.

The Brazilian model arrived at 3:21 in the morning at Sáenz Valiente’s apartment, on the sixth floor of Libertad 1542, in the Retiro neighborhood.

According to the building’s security cameras, she and her friends Juliana Magalhaes Mourao and Dafne Gutiérrez Santana arrived in Emmily’s Jeep Compass truck, and went up to the apartment, where a fourth woman was already there, Lía Figueroa Alves, a friend of the defendant.

According to the investigators, after an early morning of excesses with the intake of alcohol, marijuana, cocaine and “tuci” -a powerful designer drug that combines the hallucinogenic effects of LSD with the euphoric effects of MDMA-, Rodrigues suffered an apparent psychotic break and at 9.18 ended up falling naked through a window into the inner courtyard of the building’s block lung, when only Sáenz Valiente and Magalhaes Murao were in the apartment, in a death that the Justice tries to determine if it was a femicide or a suicide within the framework of some kind of drug intake.

Although additional skills are awaited, the autopsy concluded that death was the result of “polytrauma” and “internal and external bleeding” compatible with the fall from the sixth floor and ruled out defensive injuries prior to the fall or signs of a sexual assault.

Sáenz Valiente spent 20 days in prison in the 4 Bis Annex of the City Police, in the Barracas neighborhood, until last April 18 when the Criminal and Correctional Judge 31, Martín Del Viso, released him for lack of merit, judicial decision that was appealed by the complaint and the prosecution.



