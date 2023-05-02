Home » May 2023
Technology

May 2023

by admin
May 2023

The new online service, fast and uncomplicated

The son will soon be celebrating his 18th birthday. We receive a letter stating that the child benefit payments will stop on his 18th birthday if we do not prove that he is still going to school, is in an apprenticeship or something similar. We receive the letter on paper. Forms must be filled out as proof, all in all seven sheets of paper printed on both sides, i.e. 14 pages. I have a weakness for forms anyway, 14 pages, whoops!

I see a note on the cover letter:

Apparently they want to encourage us to do the whole thing online, but we’d love to!

image

“Fast and uncomplicated” and online, that sounds like my world. So I look into it and find a more detailed explanation on the back of one of the sheets:

image

So this is how I will do it: call up the link, enter the access code, fill it out online, save it on a USB stick, drive to the copy shop, print it out from the USB stick there, sign it, have the paper form filled out at my son’s school, have it stamped and signed, one Find and label an envelope, stuff everything together in the envelope, buy a stamp, everything in a mailbox. Complete!

It is an almost faster and uncomplicated, and somehow almost online service.

(Molinarius)

See also  [丁仔分享]Nike Zoom Fly 5 Hakone Exclusive: Fly to the finish line like a dragonfly. (with teardown video) - Basketball

You may also like

The Product Workers: Habits and Routines that Help...

The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears｜5.12 release pre-order...

Is anyone using my WiFi? How to find...

Windows 10 + Windows 11 accounts for nearly...

Less platinum in fuel cells: pulverizing the precious...

It is rumored that Pixel 7a is the...

Google Pixel 7a specs leaked

Leipzig, Hanover, Stuttgart: heise jobs events for IT...

Google and Apple join hands to curb Bluetooth...

A LEAGUE OF LEGENDS STORY will arrive on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy