The son will soon be celebrating his 18th birthday. We receive a letter stating that the child benefit payments will stop on his 18th birthday if we do not prove that he is still going to school, is in an apprenticeship or something similar. We receive the letter on paper. Forms must be filled out as proof, all in all seven sheets of paper printed on both sides, i.e. 14 pages. I have a weakness for forms anyway, 14 pages, whoops!

I see a note on the cover letter:

Apparently they want to encourage us to do the whole thing online, but we’d love to!

“Fast and uncomplicated” and online, that sounds like my world. So I look into it and find a more detailed explanation on the back of one of the sheets:

So this is how I will do it: call up the link, enter the access code, fill it out online, save it on a USB stick, drive to the copy shop, print it out from the USB stick there, sign it, have the paper form filled out at my son’s school, have it stamped and signed, one Find and label an envelope, stuff everything together in the envelope, buy a stamp, everything in a mailbox. Complete!

It is an almost faster and uncomplicated, and somehow almost online service.

(Molinarius)

