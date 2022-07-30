Home Entertainment The minor injured in the Hong Kong men’s group concert accident was discharged from the hospital and prayed for the more seriously injured companion_Situation_Serious_A Feng
2022-07-30 08:58
Sohu Entertainment News According to Hong Kong media, a serious accident occurred at the MIRROR concert on the evening of the 28th. During the performance, the giant screen suddenly fell off, injuring two dancers. Among them, Ah Feng, who was in stable condition and was less injured, was discharged from the hospital accompanied by his family. . Later, he also spoke for the first time on his personal social account, and forwarded a text to cheer up his partner Mo, who was seriously injured, praying and hoping that the situation would improve.

It is reported that a serious accident occurred at the MIRROR concert on the evening of the 28th. The screen suddenly fell and 2 dancers were injured. Among them, Mo, who was in serious condition, underwent a second operation that lasted 8 hours last night, but the condition was still serious. There has been no major improvement, and it still takes time to know whether the ability to regain mobility can be restored. Return to Sohu, see more

