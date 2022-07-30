Original title: Expose Melon Anthony may sign with the Warriors, he wants to realize his championship dream

He is a representative of the “03 Golden Generation” and an outstanding scorer in the league. He has strong physical fitness and comprehensive skills. He was elected to the All-Star 10 times and won the best team seat 6 times. He is one of the 75 greatest stars in NBA history. One of them, and unfortunately has not won the championship so far.

Times have changed, and the 38-year-old Anthony has entered the countdown to retirement, and the next season is likely to be the veteran’s last. Does he continue to choose to stay with the Lakers? Or looking for another team?

In fact, the Lakers still really want to keep Anthony. Last season, Anthony had a basic salary contract and was still able to contribute to the team dutifully. He averaged 13.3 points per game, which can be said to be absolutely worth the money. Although, it is reported that the Lakers are still communicating with Anthony’s team, but they have not yet completed the signing.

To be honest, judging from the current lineup of the Lakers, it is difficult to attract Anthony. Anthony has not had a few years in his career. He has not thought about making money in the next season, so the championship is his only pursuit. Obviously the Lakers do not currently meet this condition.

As can be seen from Anthony’s training videos recently, he is still in good shape, maintains a good figure, and can easily complete the scoring on the field. According to the current physical condition of Anthony, I believe that many teams hope to sign him.

There has also been news recently that Anthony may choose between the Nets and the Warriors.

Brooklyn is Anthony’s hometown, and it means a lot to him. It is indeed a good choice to be able to return to his hometown to play. However, there have been trade rumors about Durant and Irving, the two current Nets stars. If these two stars can stay in the team, Irving can restrain his personality. Anthony’s choice of the Nets may not have the strength to compete for the championship.

However, compared to the Nets, the Warriors obviously have more obvious advantages. They have a mature system and have the absolute strength to compete for the championship. During the offseason, the Warriors traded a lot of rotating players, and they also need to be strengthened.

Warriors general manager Miles previously stated that the goal of the offseason is to sign experienced veterans to help the main lineup, and Guage’s shooting ability, experience and the attributes of the locker room are very suitable for this Warriors, if Iraq Godara eventually chose to retire, so Guage would be a good addition, both to the bench and to the locker room.

In the new season, Anthony’s goal can only be the championship. If he joins the Warriors, it is possible to realize his dream. If he can get a championship ring before retiring, this is indeed the best result for Guage.Return to Sohu, see more

