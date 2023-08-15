Home » The Moon’s Transit through Leo and Venus Retrograde: Astrologer El Niño Prodigio’s Predictions for Each Zodiac Sign
The Moon’s Transit through Leo and Venus Retrograde: Astrologer El Niño Prodigio’s Predictions for Each Zodiac Sign

The Moon transits through Leo today and meets Venus retrograde, according to the predictions of famous astrologer, Victor Florencio, also known as El Niño Prodigio. In his daily horoscope for each zodiac sign, he provides insights and advice for the day.

For Aries, the Moon and Venus alignment encourages them to challenge past patterns and embrace self-love. Taurus may encounter an old love at a family reunion. Gemini should be open to romantic dates and expect a seductive proposal. Cancer will focus on building more authentic and meaningful connections. Leo will have the opportunity to enhance their physical appearance and find harmony within themselves. Virgo may feel unappreciated in love but should seek the connection between past events and current circumstances.

Libra is advised to free themselves from old commitments and embrace new encounters. Scorpio will reevaluate professional issues and reflect on relationships with prestigious individuals. Sagittarius will reflect on a new philosophy of life and may receive news from someone distant. Capricorn will reflect on combining love with passion in intimate relationships. Aquarius will prioritize harmony and connection in relationships. Pisces will reflect on work and find happiness in the simple things in their daily life.

Overall, the astrology predictions for each sign suggest a day of self-reflection, growth, and potential romantic encounters.

