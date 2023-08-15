They will ban reading in Miami

Miami has been the paradise to visit for millions of Colombians during the last half century. Other hundreds of thousands of compatriots have settled there and in many parts of the state of Florida. The almost bilingual use of Spanish and the confluence of thousands of other countries on the continent made that city the capital of Latin America.

There and in the rest of Florida, then wisdom and knowledge, professionals and adventurers, recursive wise men and retired elderly people were concentrated. It was the exact mecca for the crossroads of cultures and artists of all disciplines.

Until before cell phones enslaved the eyes of humanity, the waiting rooms, the awnings on the beaches, housed thousands of tourists or residents who always carried a book in their hands to pass the time, to learn, to enjoy themselves. But as the cybernetic plague arrived and the little screens replaced the pages and the culture became univocal and with only ticktock headlines or brief trills, the persistence of old-fashioned readers seems to have made a dent in those who have achieved power through superficiality. of the links and the speed of ignorance.

To show that reading a book is beginning to be a subversive act, the politicians of Miami and Florida have approved laws that restrict the reading and educational content of students and the dizzying pace that they advance in their devilish persecution against all those who that reading can be considered dangerous, they are very close to prohibiting reading in Miami. And it’s not a novelist’s exaggeration.

At the beginning of the school year, in many counties they were instructed that only certain excerpts of Shakespeare’s works will be read in class.

Soon they will do it with Cervantes and with others. This prohibitive stupidity is led by the governor of Florida, Mr. De Santis, who aspires to be president of the USA for the Republican party, perhaps backed by the ignorance that guarantees not reading books.

