On the morning of January 3, the official social account of the movie "Deep Sea", which has not been updated for nearly 4 months, finally ushered in an update, and announced the finalized information.

“In the dark, there will be light coming in. No matter how long the night is, it will eventually usher in the dawn. Tian Xiaopeng (“The Return of the Great Sage”) directed the movie “Deep Sea” made with sincerity in seven years. On the first day of the new year, dedicated to You who walked through the long night!”

The film is officially scheduled for the first day of the Lunar New Year on January 22. This is also the fifth film scheduled for the first day of the Lunar New Year after “The Wandering Earth”, “Man Jianghong”, “Bear Infested, Stay with Me “Bear Core”” and “No Name”. , is also the second animation work, contributing to the Spring Festival movie market.

When it comes to the movie “Deep Sea”, one has to mention the film’s director Tian Xiaopeng, and when it comes to Tian Xiaopeng, one has to mention his other excellent work “Journey to the West: The Return of the Great Sage”. The film was released in 2015. After its release, it set off a frenzy of ratings, and finally earned a super high box office of 956 million yuan, making the audience remember this film and its director Tian Xiaopeng.

“Deep Sea” is another work seven years after “Journey to the West: The Return of the Great Sage”. It tells the story of a girl who pursues and explores in the mysterious underwater world and encounters a unique journey of life. According to the finalized information released by its official media, the film should be a healing work. If you want to know the specific story of the film, you can go to the theater to enjoy it on the first day of the new year!