The movie “Fengshen Part I” releases character posters and 18 Fengshen characters make a shocking debut-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: The movie “Fengshen Part I” releases character posters, 18 Fengshen characters make a shocking debut

China's first national mythological epic film "Fengshen Part I" released character posters, 18 Fengshen characters appeared one after another, three groups of posters of classic characters, fairy world characters, and proton brigade brought different visual impacts, full of the epic temperament of the national mythology . The film is directed by Wu Ershan, starring Fei Xiang, Li Xuejian, Huang Bo, Yu Shi, Chen Muchi, Ji Sha, Wu Yafan, Xia Yu, Yuan Quan, Wang Luoyong, Hou Wenyuan, Huang Xiyan, Li Yunrui, Yang Jue and Chen Kun. Ten years of honed ingenuity The film "Feng Shen No. 1" will be released nationwide on July 20, opening up the unimaginable world of Feng Shen. Director Wu Ershan innovatively set the "Proton Brigade" and trained young actors for 6 months to become "warriors" "Fengshen Trilogy" is adapted from the Ming Dynasty novel "Fengshen Yanyi" and the Song and Yuan storybook "Wu Wang's Fighting Zhou Ping Hua". Director Wu Ershan and the screenwriting team have discussed and created for nearly five years. They not only decided to adopt the "trilogy" narrative format, but also completed the careful sorting out of the characters and plots, bringing many novels under the premise of inheriting the classics. Innovative adaptation. In the movie "The First Part of Fengshen", the audience will see the new setting of "Proton Brigade". The proton system in ancient China is to let the princes send their children to the suzerain country as hostages. The same is true for the young protons in the movie. Follow Shang Wang Yinshou fought on the battlefield. As director Wu Ershan said, "The Trilogy of Conferred Gods" not only needs to build a magnificent mythical world, but also has a profound portrayal of human nature at its core. The setting of "Proton Brigade" comes from the real history of China. It is through the perspective of young people to explore the growth process of identifying authenticity and choosing good and evil. Director Wu Ershan said: "Young people grow up together, and they all want to be heroes and victors in life. They experience different events, make different choices, and each of them leads a different life. I think this kind of story is a cross-age story. Yes, it's also meaningful to contemporary young audiences." Interpreting these proton roles has high requirements for young actors. For this reason, the crew selected more than 1,400 people from 15,000 auditions around the world, and then interviewed by director Wu Ershan in person, and finally selected more than 20 young actors to enter Fengshen Performing Arts Bootcamp conducts six-month training. The training camp is based on the "Six Arts of a Gentleman" of "ritual, music, archery, imperialism, calligraphy, and mathematics". Nutritional catering, effectively shaping the actor's strong physique and muscle lines in line with the ancient warrior's figure. In the character posters released this time, the training results are initially displayed. Yu Shi, Chen Muchi, Hou Wenyuan, Huang Xiyan, and Li Yunrui all vividly demonstrated the image of the protons as brave, fierce and resolute fighters. The wonderful performance in the movie adds to expectations. The movie "Feng Shen No. 1" is directed by Wu Ershan, Fei Xiang, Li Xuejian, Huang Bo, Yu Shi, Chen Muchi, Ji Sha, Wu Yafan, Xia Yu, Yuan Quan, Wang Luoyong, Hou Wenyuan, Huang Xiyan, Li Yunrui, Yang Jue and Chen Kun Starred in Wuxi Branch of Beijing Jingxi Cultural Tourism Co., Ltd., Beijing Jingxi Cultural Tourism Co., Ltd., Century Changshengtian Film (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Dongyang Changshengtian Film and Television Production Co., Ltd., Tianjin Maoyan Weiying Culture Media Co., Ltd. , Shanghai Tencent Penguin Film and Television Culture Communication Co., Ltd., Qingdao Haifa Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., and Huaxia Film Distribution Co., Ltd., the film will be released nationwide on July 20, so stay tuned.

