Wels holiday program | News.at

So that there is no boredom during the summer holidays, the city of Wels is once again offering an extensive holiday program this year: from the first to the last week of the holiday, numerous exciting excursions and courses for children and young people aged five to 16 are taking place at reasonable prices. Registration is possible from next Monday.

The offer is divided into three large areas: “Exercise and sport”, “Nature and animals” and “Cooking, baking and creative things”. The courses last between two and three hours. There are also several all-day excursions, for example to a high ropes course, to the Ikuna Adventure Park or to Ars Electronica.

Questions about the program can be asked at 07242/2356131. The entire program and registration is available online at ferienprogramm.wels.gv.at

