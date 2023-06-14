Home » Wels holiday program | News.at
News

Wels holiday program | News.at

by admin
Wels holiday program | News.at

So that there is no boredom during the summer holidays, the city of Wels is once again offering an extensive holiday program this year: from the first to the last week of the holiday, numerous exciting excursions and courses for children and young people aged five to 16 are taking place at reasonable prices. Registration is possible from next Monday.

The offer is divided into three large areas: “Exercise and sport”, “Nature and animals” and “Cooking, baking and creative things”. The courses last between two and three hours. There are also several all-day excursions, for example to a high ropes course, to the Ikuna Adventure Park or to Ars Electronica.

Questions about the program can be asked at 07242/2356131. The entire program and registration is available online at ferienprogramm.wels.gv.at

loads


info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.



info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.



info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.



Add the theme to your themes.

See also  Edict 3rd. notice Evangelina Valencia de Palomeque

You may also like

Obligation to use the beSt after activation letter...

Changsha Uninsured Center launches safety production publicity into...

Data without pathos: Fall in oil prices |...

The drama of a family continues in San...

Hartheim Castle: A place of learning and commemoration...

Brazil: So far no conviction in the case...

He probably just wanted to show off the...

Eln denies that 05/25/2025 is the end of...

Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Letter to High-Level Forum...

Stock market crash?: Bubble formation: Is the (financial)...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy