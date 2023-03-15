Original title: The movie “A Great Night” landed in IMAX on March 31st, Fan Chengcheng, Jiang Long, Jiang Yi and other leading actors released emoticons

Sohu Entertainment News, written and directed by Ma Kai, and produced by Yi Xiaoxing, the thriller comedy movie “The Great Night” today released an exclusive IMAX version poster, announcing that the film will be simultaneously available in 794 IMAX theaters across the country on March 31. The film is starred by Fan Chengcheng, Jiang Long, Jiang Yi, Wang Zixuan, Liang Long as a special star, Kong Lianshun, Jiang Shimeng, Gan Yunchen, Xu Xinwen, Menghan, Qi Yujia, the novel and youthful “three-world comedian” Screen team building. The film released an exclusive poster for the IMAX version today, once again displaying the comedic temperament of the film in the form of full-screen photo stickers. Fan Chengcheng, Jiang Long, Jiang Yi and other leading actors faced unexpected surprises and released emojis.

The film “Great Night” also contributed to the first cooperation between IMAX and the Chinese thriller comedy genre. In order to capture more details of the “night”, the film was shot with a Sony CineAltaV 2 (Venice II) camera throughout. In this regard, director Ma Kai said: “The main scene in the movie is the night set. The behind-the-scenes teams such as photography, lighting, and art have done a lot of thinking and balancing between the drama and realism of the picture, and also provided many unconventional and interesting ideas. , the control of the overall texture of the film is in place.” Qiu Zhen, the director of photography of the film, said: “CineAltaV 2 is a camera with a very high native sensitivity, which is good for shooting night scenes, and the picture will have a lot of details. There are also a lot of details in the film. Chasing the scene, we adopted the breath-taking shooting technique of hand-held shoulder resistance, hoping to bring more immersion to the audience.”

The movie "Great Night" is produced by Matt Films (Hubei) Co., Ltd., One Action Films (Hubei) Co., Ltd., Beijing Dengfeng International Culture Communication Co., Ltd., Dream General (Shanghai) Films Co., Ltd., Asia Pacific National Films ( Chongqing) Culture Media Co., Ltd., produced by Hubei Qingbaba Media Co., Ltd., Beijing Shangshi Culture Communication Co., Ltd., Douyin Culture (Xiamen) Co., Ltd., Hubei Honeycomb Culture Development Co., Ltd., Beijing Dumao Interactive Entertainment Media Co., Ltd. . It is jointly produced by Chuangke Network Technology Co., Ltd., Asia Pacific Huaying (Jiangsu) Cultural Development Co., Ltd., and Beijing Hehe Culture Media Co., Ltd.

