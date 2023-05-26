The movie “Pursuit of the Jedi” is scheduled for June 21 to encircle and suppress the largest armed drug trafficking force on the border-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: The movie “Jedi Chase” is scheduled to be launched on June 21 to limit the siege of the largest armed drug trafficking force on the border

Produced and directed by Qiu Litao (“Bomb Disposaler” series, “Sweeping Drugs 2 Heaven and Earth Showdown”, etc.), the movie “Jedi Chase” starring Ou Hao, Gu Jiacheng, Yu Haoming, Aruna, and Huang Yao is officially announced in June It will be released nationwide on the 21st, and the “Battle of Life and Death” version will be released at the same time. It has endangered the stability of the city. Their behaviors such as drug production, drug trafficking, and street killings have seriously violated the bottom line of the law and directly threatened the lives of ordinary citizens. The border armed police soldiers shoulder the heavy responsibility of eradicating crimes. Although they have encountered mountain torrent disasters and drug traffickers’ calculations, they vowed to pursue the Jedi pursuit to eradicate the armed drug trafficking forces. The movie will be officially released on June 21st, and a battle between good and evil, extreme encirclement and suppression will be staged vigorously! Armed drug traffickers are vicious and wantonly committing crimes, armed police fighters staged a life-and-death duel In the preview released today, a scene of the border city slowly unfolds, introducing the main storyline of “revealing for the first time the biggest armed drug dealer on the border”. In the late 1990s on the southwestern border of our country, a group of lawless armed drug traffickers were engaged in illegal activities recklessly, making and selling drugs. In the border area, they called themselves “just like being emperors”, and the law was useless in front of them. : For them, crimes such as privately equipped with armed guns, killing people without scruples, and breaking through border checkpoints are commonplace for them. What’s more, they dared to shoot and kill their surrendered accomplices at the gate of the police station, and ignited bombs to blow up cars in public, which can be described as extremely rampant. The story of the film takes place in such an environment. The most powerful drug trafficker on the border is about to deliver a batch of drugs worth a thousand kilograms. Once the delivery is successful, the consequences will be disastrous. Action, vowing to arrest all these heinous drug dealers. In the finalized posters released together, the armed border police are in a harsh combat environment. The unique terrain of the tropical rainforest has caused them many obstacles. They not only have to be alert to the enemies lurking in the dark, but also face floods. In the face of the catastrophe, a face-to-face life-and-death duel was launched in the face of the arrogant drug dealer leader. Will they be able to successfully complete this extreme challenge in the end? Come to the theater on June 21 to witness this shocking and exciting anti-drug operation. See also VMA Winners List Reveals Justin Bieber's Artist of the Year The only criminal action blockbuster in the Dragon Boat Festival. The big screen has been burning for a long time and has an exciting experience After the movie “Jedi Chase” was set on June 21, it became the only criminal action movie in the Dragon Boat Festival. As another new work of the “geek director” Qiu Litao, the film maintains the director’s consistent hard-core and explosive style of painting. In addition to real scenes in border cities, the hand-to-hand and fierce firefights between border armed police soldiers and drug dealers also strive to be real. The film pursues richness and diversity in terms of visual perception. All kinds of explosion scenes created directly hit the eyeballs, coupled with the wonderful fighting scenes from fist to flesh, it shows the impactful visual perception in an all-round way, and strives to bring shocking and exhilarating feelings to the audience. Immersive experience! On June 21, I look forward to presenting an exciting and wonderful “visual war” on the big screen for all audiences! The movie “Jedi Chase” is directed by Qiu Litao, starring Ou Hao, Gu Jiacheng, Yu Haoming, Aruna, Huang Yao, Gao Zhiting, Wang Yutian, Shi Pengyuan, Jiang Xueming, Liu Junqi, Liang Yongqi, Dong Borui, Jin Zhong, Chen Tianming , Nine Kong special starring, produced by iQiyi Films (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., iQiyi Films (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., jointly produced by Xiamen Hengye Films Co., Ltd. and Huawen Image (Beijing) Films Co., Ltd., Xiamen Issued by Hengye Films Co., Ltd., Zhijiang Film Media (Zhejiang) Co., Ltd., and iQiyi Films (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. On June 21, good and evil confronted each other, encircling and suppressing extremely vicious drug dealers. See also BoA shows stable hosting skills in JTBC's music program "MUSIC UNIVERSE K-909"! _stage_world_audience

Produced and directed by Qiu Litao (“Bomb Disposaler” series, “Sweeping Drugs 2 Heaven and Earth Showdown”, etc.), the movie “Jedi Chase” starring Ou Hao, Gu Jiacheng, Yu Haoming, Aruna, and Huang Yao is officially announced in June It will be released nationwide on the 21st, and the “Battle of Life and Death” version will be released at the same time. It has endangered the stability of the city. Their behaviors such as drug production, drug trafficking, and street killings have seriously violated the bottom line of the law and directly threatened the lives of ordinary citizens. The border armed police soldiers shoulder the heavy responsibility of eradicating crimes. Although they have encountered mountain torrent disasters and drug traffickers’ schemes, they vowed to pursue desperately to eradicate armed drug trafficking forces. The movie will be officially released on June 21st, and a battle between good and evil, extreme encirclement and suppression will be staged vigorously!

Armed drug traffickers are vicious and wantonly committing crimes, armed police fighters staged a life-and-death duel

In the preview released today, a scene of the border city slowly unfolds, introducing the main storyline of “revealing for the first time the biggest armed drug dealer on the border”. In the late 1990s on the southwestern border of our country, a group of lawless armed drug traffickers were engaged in illegal activities recklessly, making and selling drugs. In the border area, they called themselves “just like being emperors”, and the law was useless in front of them. : For them, crimes such as privately equipped with armed guns, killing people without scruples, and breaking through border checkpoints are commonplace for them. What’s more, they dared to shoot and kill their surrendered accomplices at the gate of the police station, and ignited bombs to blow up cars in public, which can be described as extremely rampant. The story of the film takes place in such an environment. The most powerful drug trafficker on the border is about to deliver a batch of drugs worth a thousand kilograms. Once the delivery is successful, the consequences will be disastrous. Action, vowing to arrest all these heinous drug dealers. In the finalized posters released together, the armed border police are in a harsh combat environment. The unique terrain of the tropical rainforest has caused them many obstacles. They not only have to be alert to the enemies lurking in the dark, but also face floods. In the face of the catastrophe, a face-to-face life-and-death duel was launched in the face of the arrogant drug dealer leader. Will they be able to successfully complete this extreme challenge in the end? Come to the theater on June 21 to witness this shocking and exciting anti-drug operation.

The only criminal action blockbuster in the Dragon Boat Festival. The big screen has been burning for a long time and has an exciting experience

After the movie “Jedi Chase” was set on June 21, it became the only criminal action movie in the Dragon Boat Festival. As another new work of the “geek director” Qiu Litao, the film maintains the director’s consistent hard-core and explosive style of painting. In addition to real scenes in border cities, the hand-to-hand and fierce firefights between border armed police soldiers and drug dealers also strive to be realistic. The film pursues richness and diversity in terms of visual perception. All kinds of explosion scenes created directly hit the eyeballs, coupled with the wonderful fighting scenes from fist to flesh, it shows the impactful visual perception in an all-round way, and strives to bring shocking and exhilarating feelings to the audience. Immersive experience! On June 21, I look forward to presenting an exciting and wonderful “visual war” on the big screen for all audiences!

The movie “Jedi Chase” is directed by Qiu Litao, starring Ou Hao, Gu Jiacheng, Yu Haoming, Aruna, Huang Yao, Gao Zhiting, Wang Yutian, Shi Pengyuan, Jiang Xueming, Liu Junqi, Liang Yongqi, Dong Borui, Jin Zhong, Chen Tianming , Nine Kong special starring, produced by iQiyi Films (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., iQiyi Films (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., jointly produced by Xiamen Hengye Films Co., Ltd. and Huawen Image (Beijing) Films Co., Ltd., Xiamen Issued by Hengye Films Co., Ltd., Zhijiang Film Media (Zhejiang) Co., Ltd., and iQiyi Films (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. On June 21, good and evil confronted each other, encircling and suppressing extremely vicious drug dealers.