Original title: The movie “I still think you are the best” exposes the theme song MV Huang Zihua takes heart to reproduce Jacky Cheung’s golden song

Sohu Entertainment News, produced by Jiang Zhiqiang, directed by Chen Yongshen, and starring powerful actors Huang Zihua, Stephy Teng, Zhang Jicong, Wang Wanzhi, Lin Mingzhen, and Chen Zhanwen, the authentic Hong Kong-style romantic light comedy film “I Still Think You’re the Best” will be released nationwide on September 9th. . The MV of the movie’s theme song of the same name was officially exposed today, and the Cantonese song of the same name by Jacky Cheung, “I Still Think You’re the Best”, was officially released. In the film, the eldest brother played by Huang Zihua is caught in the life problem of choosing between family and love. The dedicated performance is accompanied by Zhang Jicong’s gentle and magnetic singing, which instantly brings the audience into this entangled love confession.

Zhang Jicong sings Jacky Cheung’s Cantonese golden song, a true portrayal of Huang Zihua’s role

The original theme song of the movie “I Still Think You Are the Best” comes from Jacky Cheung, the singer-songwriter. After 30 years, listening to this Cantonese golden song is still charming. With Zhang Jicong’s interpretation, it adds another flavor. Carefully savoring the lyrics, each sentence seems to be the true portrayal of the eldest brother (played by Huang Zihua) who cannot be loved. It’s been three years since the eldest brother broke up with his ex-girlfriend Monica (played by Stephy Teng), but “even if you leave, my passion has not changed”, and when I meet her again, she becomes the girlfriend of the second brother (played by Zhang Jicong). pain”? The joke of fate made the eldest brother fall into the extreme tension of family and love. The reason behind his unforgettable love for his ex is whether he still loves or is not reconciled… When he was running in the traffic and desperately trying to find something, the picture flashed six times. The scene of the individual sitting on the sofa laughing and the brothers interacting warmly seems to imply that the balance in the elder brother’s heart will eventually have a tilted direction.

In the new picture exposed by the MV, the six people sang “I still think you are the best”, “Who is the one you love in this long night” is the six men and women who eat and drink under the same roof asking their own hearts, but also in Ask us who are listening to music. When I first heard it, I didn’t know what the song was about, but when I heard it again, it was the person in the song. How many people still think that the former TA is the best? On September 9th, take people who will remember you when you hear this song to the theater to watch “I Still Think You Are the Best”.

Authentic Hong Kong-style light comedy “I still think you are the best” topic love Mid-Autumn Festival must-see

The authentic Hong Kong-style romantic light comedy “I Still Think You’re the Best” is produced by Jiang Zhiqiang, directed by Chen Yongshen, and starred by many popular TVB stars such as Huang Zihua. It is also the first starring film of Hong Kong comedy representative Huang Zihua. It tells the story of the eldest brother played by Huang Zihua who unexpectedly reunites with his ex-girlfriend, but finds that she has become a couple with the second brother, and has to choose between family affection and love. In the film, there are not only the horse-grabbing plot of the ex-girlfriend who makes people call “too dare to shoot” and become a younger brother and sister, but also how to choose between the ex and the current one, whether to continue the long-distance love for many years, and many other exciting emotions that have caused heated discussions. Talk, drama and resonance.

It is worth mentioning that the movie “I Still Think You Are the Best” will be screened at the 12th Beijing International Film Festival on August 19. As a new Chinese-language film, it will enter the “Chinese-language Power” unit, showing the uniqueness of Hong Kong-style romantic light comedies. charm.

The movie “Still Thinking You Are the Best” is produced by Anle Films Co., Ltd., Allure B Co., Ltd., Alibaba Pictures Entertainment Media Co., Ltd., and Tianxia Yi Film Production Co., Ltd. It will be released nationwide on September 9, so stay tuned .Return to Sohu, see more





Editor: