Directed by Lin Delu, starring Zhou Yiwei, Qin Hailu, Zhang Zhilin, Wang Jinsong, Zeng Zhiwei, special starring Lv Liangwei, Wu Mengda, Wang Xun, Shao Bing, Cao Weiyu, Ma Yuke, Zhang Yishang, Dong Xuan, Cao Chengfang, Lin JiachuanMovie《Anti-criminal action“Today released the ultimate trailer and poster, releasing more dangerous state of the anti-criminal process! An ultimate confrontation about money, desire, power, and life is about to begin. The film will be released nationwide on November 11, and pre-sale is in full swing.





Stars gather to promote social integrity

In the final preview of the film “Anti-Underworld Action”, a bizarre fall from a building revealed the violent collection of routine loans, and the evil forces entrenched on one side openly shouted: “Behind me are the people’s police! ”, which makes this black-and-white battle with a mysterious identity even more complicated and intriguing. The anti-gang action is about to reveal the truth. “Chinese police never do business with criminal suspects, no matter how big his halo is or how strong his background is. In our era, such people are never allowed to exist!” determination and courage.









In the ultimate poster exposed today, the overall style presents a sense of tension and oppression. At the same time, all the important characters in the film appeared, and the people who belonged to different camps had different expressions. This realism-themed film vividly presents characters and stories, focuses on reality, promotes social righteousness, and reflects the voices of the masses. The ultimate confrontation between the front-line police and the evil forces is about to start!













Powerful actor Zhou Yiwei, Qin Hailu and Zhang Zhilin share the insights of “sweeping the black”

The movie “Anti-Black Action” focuses on the confrontation between good and evil on the front line of anti-criminalism. The difficult cases show the twists and turns of finding the truth and the difficulty of finding the truth. It shows the spirit of the people’s police who are not afraid of power and sacrifice. The main creators also expressed their understanding of the spirit of “anti-black”. Actor Yiwei Yiwei said: “The fight against gangsterism is a major measure taken by the party and the national government to solve problems in the new era for the people. The forces of gangsterism are like an intertwined network that harms one party. The backside of the movie “Anti-gangland Action” reflects It is the significance of the special fight against gangsters and evil for the common people.” The lead actor Qin Hailu also expressed a new understanding of “anti-gangsterism”: “According to the progress of different eras in society, fighting and killing in the streets has become a group nature. The evil forces in China are reflected in the level of financial crime, which is also a level that is different from what everyone has understood in the past, and it is a feature of this film.”

















The film “Anti-Black Action” not only has a bold theme, but also conveys the positive energy contained in the film to the audience. Starring Zhang Zhilin said that no matter where you are, it is very important to society. I am a very fair and just person, so I am very invested in such a script. Wang Jinsong also expressed his views on the positive effects of “anti-criminalism” to the society: “We all over China have seen the benefits and effects of anti-criminalism. We live in such a safe and secure environment. , a free country, every one of our people travels in the middle of the night, everyone is safe, this is the effect of the anti-crime, China is the safest country.”

















