Home Entertainment The movie “Sweeping Action” released the ultimate trailer and poster Zhou Yiwei, Qin Hailu and Zhang Zhilin’s identity became a mystery jqknews
Entertainment

The movie “Sweeping Action” released the ultimate trailer and poster Zhou Yiwei, Qin Hailu and Zhang Zhilin’s identity became a mystery jqknews

by admin
The movie “Sweeping Action” released the ultimate trailer and poster Zhou Yiwei, Qin Hailu and Zhang Zhilin’s identity became a mystery jqknews

Directed by Lin Delu, starring Zhou Yiwei, Qin Hailu, Zhang Zhilin, Wang Jinsong, Zeng Zhiwei, special starring Lv Liangwei, Wu Mengda, Wang Xun, Shao Bing, Cao Weiyu, Ma Yuke, Zhang Yishang, Dong Xuan, Cao Chengfang, Lin JiachuanMovieAnti-criminal action“Today released the ultimate trailer and poster, releasing more dangerous state of the anti-criminal process! An ultimate confrontation about money, desire, power, and life is about to begin. The film will be released nationwide on November 11, and pre-sale is in full swing.


Stars gather to promote social integrity

In the final preview of the film “Anti-Underworld Action”, a bizarre fall from a building revealed the violent collection of routine loans, and the evil forces entrenched on one side openly shouted: “Behind me are the people’s police! ”, which makes this black-and-white battle with a mysterious identity even more complicated and intriguing. The anti-gang action is about to reveal the truth. “Chinese police never do business with criminal suspects, no matter how big his halo is or how strong his background is. In our era, such people are never allowed to exist!” determination and courage.


The movie


The movie

In the ultimate poster exposed today, the overall style presents a sense of tension and oppression. At the same time, all the important characters in the film appeared, and the people who belonged to different camps had different expressions. This realism-themed film vividly presents characters and stories, focuses on reality, promotes social righteousness, and reflects the voices of the masses. The ultimate confrontation between the front-line police and the evil forces is about to start!

See also  New investments for the eco-resort Paradù, ready to reopen on the Tuscan coast


The movie


The movie


The movie

Powerful actor Zhou Yiwei, Qin Hailu and Zhang Zhilin share the insights of “sweeping the black”

The movie “Anti-Black Action” focuses on the confrontation between good and evil on the front line of anti-criminalism. The difficult cases show the twists and turns of finding the truth and the difficulty of finding the truth. It shows the spirit of the people’s police who are not afraid of power and sacrifice. The main creators also expressed their understanding of the spirit of “anti-black”. Actor Yiwei Yiwei said: “The fight against gangsterism is a major measure taken by the party and the national government to solve problems in the new era for the people. The forces of gangsterism are like an intertwined network that harms one party. The backside of the movie “Anti-gangland Action” reflects It is the significance of the special fight against gangsters and evil for the common people.” The lead actor Qin Hailu also expressed a new understanding of “anti-gangsterism”: “According to the progress of different eras in society, fighting and killing in the streets has become a group nature. The evil forces in China are reflected in the level of financial crime, which is also a level that is different from what everyone has understood in the past, and it is a feature of this film.”


The movie


The movie


The movie


The movie

The film “Anti-Black Action” not only has a bold theme, but also conveys the positive energy contained in the film to the audience. Starring Zhang Zhilin said that no matter where you are, it is very important to society. I am a very fair and just person, so I am very invested in such a script. Wang Jinsong also expressed his views on the positive effects of “anti-criminalism” to the society: “We all over China have seen the benefits and effects of anti-criminalism. We live in such a safe and secure environment. , a free country, every one of our people travels in the middle of the night, everyone is safe, this is the effect of the anti-crime, China is the safest country.”

See also  "Squid Game" director says his new film will be "more violent" to face the elderly - Movie - cnBeta.COM


The movie


The movie


The movie


The movie

Further reading:

  • Actor Tu Men’s posthumous work “Call Me Mr. Zheng” is scheduled to be released on the same day as “Anti-Black Action” on November 11


You may also like

Ragnarok Developer Interview: Humanized Game Design and Gods

Mayday Ashin tells the five Bai An to...

Peter Paul Rubens: return to Genoa

Corneliani relaunch: dispute resolved in advance, 30 hires...

The wild charm of the village

If Penelope doesn’t stay home

More and more big films abandon the cinema...

The thriller film “Falling” will land on the...

BEDWIN & THE HEARTBREAKERS and DOE launch the...

On the first day of the worst new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy