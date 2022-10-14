Nature, food, environment, technology, news, insights, lifestyle and curiosities. All this is TheMuffa (@themuffa), the new vertical media on Instagram and TikTok dedicated to the environment and sustainability. Born from an idea of Francesca Muggeri e Franco Villa, founder of the portal dedicated to gossip and entertainment, Whoopsee (@ whoopsee.it), TheMuffa is the first of a series of thematic pages, which will be launched in the coming months. The project aims to make the theme of the environment, so important in this historical period, within everyone’s reach. There is no judgment, there is no intransigence, there are no rules, but only the desire to offer ideas to the audience to make their way of living the planet greener. To do this, a schedule was designed specifically to gather the widest and most heterogeneous audience possible. Knowledge is the basis of protecting the planet we live on and (spoiler) there is no reserve planet. And there could not have been a more identifying name to title the project, taking its cue from the extraordinary nature of mold, capable of leading to incredible new discoveries, such as penicillin. With the same spirit TheMuffa does not want to impose actions, but wants to try to explain to its readers how to improve, each in its own small way, in everyday life. Giving tools, insights, information and data, revisited and revisited in a pop key and with a language that can bring young people or in any case all those who have never been interested in these issues. «With TheMuffa, our goal is to involve as many people as possible in raising awareness of green issues. Making the planet a better place is the challenge of our century and through small gestures each of us can do his part », explain the founders Francesca Muggeri and Franco Villa.