Will Rock be saved again? At least have The New Death Cult what it takes to be a huge act, which they already showed on their debut four years ago. The quartet from the Norwegian capital Oslo hasn’t stood still since then, and so they dared to venture further into the rock depths between alternative, hard’n’heavy and even a bit of stoner. „Super Natural“ promises (super)natural development of a band that turns to higher orders.

Twelve tracks, most of which are likely to be a hit but are by no means overdone, come together. Highlights include “Get Ready (Eukaryote’s Anthem)” which actually infuses subtle stoner vibes into the foundation and rises from it like a phoenix from the proverbial ashes. Between understatement and a hymn-like chorus, a mini-hymn is created, which nevertheless has something tricky about it. On the other hand, if you like it more direct and a bit more catchy, you can use “Antidote”, which bridges the gap between Shinedown and the Foo Fighters, while standing firmly on its own two feet.

The sheer power of the opener “Different / One Blood” is also convincing and fits seamlessly into the large alternative rock hit squad – compact, to the point and yet so charming. On the other hand, “The Slide” tries at least in places to have suspended riffs, which at least have a subtle Stoner vibe before it becomes pleasantly ponderous. “Another World” is joined by more of that greasy intensity, only to be followed by a poppy chorus. Before that, “Machines” boasts a funky riff, which quickly develops into the next oppressive powerhouse. In the concluding “The World” the Norwegians finally show that they also master quieter tones, whereby the manic guitar definitely pushes in its own direction.

Of course, more and more familiar patterns come through, of course memories of festival headliners and stadium bands are awakened. Nevertheless, The New Death Cult find their very own, individual approach in the midst of the armada of mini-hits. “Super Natural” is one of those records that can be played at any rock party, that is absolutely radio-ready, but that still has a special, very own signature. The Norwegians shake entertaining riffs and big melodies out of their sleeves, mix in a bit of sophistication and smaller surprises, and the breakwater is complete. You will hear a lot more from The New Death Cult in this form.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 03/17/2023

Available through: Indie Recordings (Soulfood Music)

