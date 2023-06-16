The new version of Renyi classic “The Proud Son of Heaven” staged all young actors from the 2022 student class_Website_Tang Ye_History

Original title: The new version of the human art classic “The Proud Son of Heaven” staged all young actors from the 2022 student class

Fragment data map of the drama “The Proud Son of Heaven” released by Xinhua News Agency (photographed by Zhou Liang)

Premiered in 1995, “The Proud Son of Heaven” is one of the representative historical dramas of the Beijing People’s Art Theater, written by Guo Qihong and directed by Su Min. In 2011, Su Min and Tang Ye rearranged the work, and 12 years later, this classic was staged again. On July 6, the new version of “The Proud Son of Heaven” will be staged at the Capital Theater. Yesterday, the main creative and starring team shared the new ideas and highlights of the work in advance at the media meeting.

“The Proud Son of Heaven” takes the Eastern Han Dynasty as the background and tells the story of Cao Cao’s choice of successor among his three sons Cao Zhi, Cao Pi, and Cao Zhang, and the story of Cao Pi’s contest with Cao Zhi after he became emperor. Tang Ye, who directed “The Proud Son of Heaven” again, was inspired by reading Mr. Guo Qihong’s script again. The open and secret struggle between Cao Cao and his sons is no longer the only focus of this version of “The Proud Son of Heaven”. Each character is an individual The rationality of the novel is the more important presentation content. “From the perspective of the overall character relationship, we first emphasize the relationship between father and son, mother and child, and brotherhood, and then their struggle around power and position.”

In terms of cast, Wang Gang and Wu Shanshan will be on stage together with young actors such as Gong Yuquan, Liang Guodong, Lu Lu, Wu Yuchenning, and all 2022 students will participate. “Young people are very enthusiastic, and their age is similar to the historical characters described in the play.” Tang Ye said, “But the historical play also puts forward new requirements for them.” In terms of body and figure, all actors must In the rehearsal hall, wear a toga with long sleeves, and be familiar with the demeanor of the characters; in terms of background and temperament, everyone must read “Zi Zhi Tong Jian” and other books and materials, and understand the social background at that time from the explanations of specially invited historical experts . This is also an invisible inheritance in the theater.

Source: Beijing Evening News reporter Gao Qian

