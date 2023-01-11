In two weeks, the Spring Festival, which is the most important thing for Chinese people, is coming.

Every year at this time, major brands will launch Chinese New Year limited series one after another according to Chinese traditions, and this year is of course no exception.

Left: GUCCI Chinese New Year series; Right: DIOR Chinese New Year limited series

2023 is the Year of the Rabbit in the lunar calendar, and most of the New Year’s restrictions revolve around the “rabbit”.

MARNI has turned the funny and cute rabbits created by Italian artist Flaminia Veronesi into a part of fashion. The cartoon images are cute and cute.

Bally once again teamed up with the well-known illustrator Mr. Cen Jun to launch the Bally Chinese Year of the Rabbit limited series.

MOSCHINO summoned the childhood memory of Bugs Bunny who was born in the 80s and 90s. The Bugs Bunny with a beard and high heels are festive and humorous.

Another brand, BOSS, also focuses on Bugs Bunny. The cute rabbit pattern and the iconic BOSS logo combine to create a unique and playful aesthetic.

ECCO teamed up with Anthony’s Buer Rabbit to create a limited cute image… It can be seen that 2023 is still a year when brands continue to open their minds.

At the end of the year, many people want to buy some small things for themselves to make a good fortune, so let’s take a look at what good ideas the brands have contributed~

Plan No. 1: put the bunny on the upper body

Putting the zodiac on the body is actually quite difficult. In many failed cases in the past, the brand opened up the creativity in the design, and the generated patterns were really hard to describe.

But this year is different, the little rabbit can successfully capture the hearts of the people with almost no effort, and it can be eaten by both men and women.

In the men’s New Year’s limited series, DIOR uses the plush rabbit head elements in the form of collages to embellish sweaters, shoes and other items, which are beautiful and rua.

GUCCI transforms the rabbit, the source of inspiration, into different types of items, including printed silk shirts, skirts, denim vests, and jacquard sweaters.

Continuing the retro and flamboyant personality, boldly contrasting colors to heighten the joyful atmosphere of the New Year, echoing the theme without losing the brand style.

KENZO makes a cartoon interpretation of the rabbit pattern, and sews the cartoon rabbit on sweaters, T-shirts and other items through the flat embroidery, three-dimensional embroidery and chain sewing techniques that are good at.

The bright color matching and rich patterns are very suitable for the prosperous and lively atmosphere of the New Year.

The zodiac rabbit created by Italian artist Flaminia Veronesi for MARNI appears on T-shirts, hoodies, jeans and many other items.

The mohair sweaters and round neck knitted sweaters are particularly prominent, which not only set off the liveliness of the rabbit, but also have a warm and soft touch that is very suitable for winter.

Inspired by the Melody rabbit, Chloé launches the “Chloé x My Melody” New Year’s capsule collection.

The shape of the ready-made garments is relatively simple. Items such as T-shirts and knitted sweaters are all in a neat straight shape, and then embellished with Melody patches, which is simple and restrained, and it is not easy to make mistakes.

The “ETRO Lucky Rabbit” image created by ETRO uses a multi-layered heart shape to surround the rabbit silhouette.

The lucky rabbit jacquard knitted sweater is inlaid with pink wool jacquard in the haze blue knitted fabric, which is fashionable and playful, injecting youthful vitality into the New Year.

The GANNI Chinese New Year limited series draws design inspiration from the common kaleidoscope children’s toys in China. The design style of the single product is simple and everyday.

There are many options in this series, including shirts, balloon sleeve dresses, cable-knit sweaters, tank tops and T-shirts, etc., which can be worn alone or layered to easily create a charming and personalized look.

MOSCHINO creative director Jeremy Scott brought the American pop culture character “Bugs Bunny” into the world of Italian luxury in the Year of the Rabbit.

In the world of MOSCHINO, Bugs Bunny reproduces classic images such as winking, eating carrots, and pulling himself out of a magic hat.

There are 23 items in this series, including knitted cardigans and silk trousers.

But the most anticipated thing is the rabbit ear high heels. I wonder if I can walk like flying when I wear them?

The Stella McCartney Year of the Rabbit series uses the image of the long-haired Angora rabbit.

Charlene Choi has already arranged for her outfit at the airport, and the little bunny is cute and lifelike.

Plan No. 2: Hold the little rabbit in the palm of your hand

Handbags are the highlight of the New Year series. Carrying the joy of the Spring Festival in your hands and shoulders can bring a different mood to the New Year than usual~

FENDI brings a rabbit-shaped Nano handbag to pay tribute to the Year of the Rabbit, which is full of agility.

Burberry designed the rabbit quilting on the basis of the clamshell bag, so that the handbag not only maintains the classic shape, but also is full of new fun.

Shiny metal chains embellish it, which is cool and individual.

LOEWE’s Lunar New Year series of the Rabbit attaches soft rabbit ear knots to the iconic handbags. The agility of the little rabbit is hard to resist.

The color of the bag is inspired by the colors of Chinese porcelain in the Ming and Qing dynasties. At the same time, it also introduces new colors such as peach blossom powder and light gray, which are visually soft and interesting.

From this point of view, does it have a sense of high-end and Chinese taste of ancient flavor?

Alexander McQueen’s bags are dominated by Chinese red, which symbolizes good luck and festivities, and the twin rabbits are used throughout the series.

The lifelike pattern of twin rabbits appears on the classic handbags, which is suitable for the occasion without being too high-profile, conveying the good wishes of good things in pairs and good luck in the Year of the Rabbit.

Mulberry and Miffy’s joint series uses cheerful colors such as coral orange, grass green, cornflower blue and ivory, combined with Miffy’s eye-catching color blocks, which also echoes the upcoming Year of the Rabbit!

The design style of the whole series is simple and the colors are bright. In addition to handbags, there are wallets, card holders and other thousand-yuan bags, which are very suitable as a small reward for yourself at the end of the year.

Plan No. 3: Embellish the shape with bunnies

In addition to handbags and accessories, the brand also releases some seasonal and beautiful holiday limited accessories every year. The price is not too expensive, not only for yourself, but also for friends~

Louis Vuitton launched a lot of soft and cute decorations and accessories in the Year of the Rabbit, which are vivid, cute and recognizable.

This kind of small pendant is very smart when it is usually hung on the bag, especially the little rabbit poking out of the mini Boîte Chapeau handbag, which is too cute.

Sisters who are cute by LOEWE bunnies and don’t have a particularly high budget, please pay attention: LOEWE limited edition bunny candles, you deserve it.

It is shaped like a rabbit looking up at the sky, exuding sweet aromas of white chocolate, rice, caramel, vanilla and cream.

Available in three shades – Peach Blossom Pink, Peach Rune Yellow and Light Spirit Grey, each shade symbolizes good luck for the Year of the Rabbit.

ETRO applies “ETRO Lucky Rabbit” to decorations such as headbands and hair clips. The whole series is rich in color and romantic, with super high saturation, which looks retro.

Then superimpose the rabbit pattern, which is lively and cute and has a sense of festive atmosphere.

The packaging of the object is also very delicate and decent, it is a good choice as a gift for the New Year~

This year’s Spring Festival inventory is here. Which brand’s design do you like the most? Regardless of the price, who do you most want to choose for ‘rabbit be with you’?

Welcome to comment and chat~