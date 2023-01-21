Source title: The online movie “Big Happy Event” is set to be released on January 27, and Xu Juncong outsmarts a sky-high price gift

Directed by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Radio and Television and the Propaganda Department of the Fuzhou Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, directed by Zhou Ge and An Jiaxing, written by Zhang Wumao, starring Xu Juncong, Gong Hanlin, Jiang Yiduo, and starring Wang Ning, the reality comedy online movie “Big Happy Event” is officially officially launched. The final file will be launched on the dual platforms of Tencent Video and iQiyi on the sixth day of the Lunar New Year.

“Big Happy Event” begins with the ordinary boy Li Dajun preparing to marry his girlfriend, but is asked for a sky-high price gift by his prospective father-in-law. It tells the different attitudes and choices of the two families when they are discussing marriage. The film focuses on the “betrothal gift anxiety” and “marriage and love anxiety” of young people nowadays. It shows many contradictions in reality through a playful approach.

Love vs Reality How can the love of contemporary young people land

In recent years, with the development of China‘s economy, many families have stepped into “well-off”. However, in some places, the trend of “betrothal gifts” is also quietly rising. The dowry gift, which originally symbolized the care and blessing of parents for their children, has now become the “face” of the two families outside. Sky-high betrothal gifts are like a roadblock, blocking the way for young couples to get married.

After keenly grasping the growing contradiction between betrothal gifts and marriage and love, the main creative team of the movie “Big Happy Events” finally decided to interpret the plight of ordinary people in the face of exorbitant betrothal gifts in a comedy way through extensive multi-level investigations and in-depth analysis of different positions. with breakthrough. The team’s meticulous care of the script, casting, and framing of the scene has also been recognized and guided by the Beijing Radio, Film and Television Bureau and the Fuzhou Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China. Finally, this story that is hilarious on the surface and has a deep and sincere core is dedicated to the audience.

Xu Juncong✘Gong Hanlin’s luxurious starring presents the top laughing fruit

Xu Juncong and Gong Hanlin who starred in the film can be described as well-known stars in the comedy circle. Xu Juncong is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people with the role of Liu Haizhu in “Once Upon a Time in the Northeast”, and enjoys the nickname “Wandering Mage” in the hearts of the audience. At the end of 2020, “The Flying Man of China” starring Xu Juncong is also an online movie with a realistic comedy theme, in which Xu Juncong plays a Beijing takeaway boy. The film finally won many awards and achieved a double harvest of word-of-mouth and box office. In this film, Li Dajun, a car repair guy played by Xu Juncong, is also an ordinary and representative ordinary person. The problems he faces are also the problems of the public today.

In this film, it is Gong Hanlin, the “prospective father-in-law” who acts against Xu Juncong in every possible way. As an older generation of comedy performers, Gong Hanlin’s classic works have long been popular in China. The famous line “Palace Yuye wine, one hundred and eight cups” in the skit “The Adventures of Working” he collaborated with Zhao Lirong can be regarded as the memory of a generation . Now, the handsome guy from back then has become the current father-in-law, what kind of sparks will be produced in the rivalry between him and Xu Juncong, it is really exciting.

It is reported that the film “Big Happy Event” is produced by Qishu Youyu, Wheat Waves Rolling, Wally Culture, Zhishang Lihe, Jingying Media, Qishu Youyu, Xinhua Entertainment, Wudu Culture, Fat Hedgehog Film and Television, Mao Xiaoyu, Co-produced by Jiuju Information, Wudi Culture, Haiyuntian, Night Galaxy, Penghua Film and Television, Zhongguang Natural Selection, Juyu Culture, Zhongguang Shude, Big Orange Tree Culture, Baihe Film and Television, Qishu Youyu Clownfish Studio , Produced by Beijing Fat Hedgehog Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., and exclusively announced by Qishu Youyu.

The film will be officially launched on Tencent Video and iQiyi on January 27, the sixth day of the Lunar New Year, so stay tuned!

