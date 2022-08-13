Source title: The opening of the 12th Beijing International Film Festival, an appointment to go to the city of Double Olympics to go to the film

In the past 12 years, time has flown, and the Beijing International Film Festival has been full of progress, accumulated enthusiasm, and injected infinite vitality into the world film industry. On August 13, 2022, the 12th Beijing International Film Festival, directed by the State Film Administration and hosted by the China Central Radio and Television Station and the Beijing Municipal People’s Government, was grandly opened at the Yanqi Lake International Convention and Exhibition Center, bringing the joy of light and shadow reunion. Continue to help Chinese films flourish. Arrive on schedule, work together The grand and splendid opening ceremony of the Beijing Film Festival reflected the night by the Yanqi Lake. Shen Haixiong, Deputy Minister of the Propaganda Department of the Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Group, Director and Editor-in-Chief of the Central Radio and Television Station, and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the 12th Beijing International Film Festival, solemnly announced the opening of the 12th Beijing International Film Festival. He said, “This year’s Beijing International Film Festival is coming as scheduled, which is to unite Chinese and foreign filmmakers to ‘concentrate and work hard’ to meet challenges together; Share the glory of the harvest!” Mo Gaoyi, Member of the Standing Committee of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee, Minister of the Propaganda Department, and Executive Vice Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the 12th Beijing International Film Festival, said in his speech that the Beijing International Film Festival has become a shining business card for the construction of a national cultural center, and Beijing is confident , Have the confidence and strength to make greater contributions to building a movie power! “We will take the creation of a film and television highland as an important carrier for the construction of a national cultural center, and work with the majority of filmmakers to promote the high-quality development of Chinese films.” The hosts of the opening ceremony were Tian Wei, Li Yangwei and Sun Yang, and the Argentine Ambassador to China Niu Wangdao, actors Chen Jianbin and Yao Chen served as guests. The opening film “Love To Every Dreamer” allows the audience to feel the “Chinese miracle” and “Chinese warmth” in the interweaving of light and shadow. The 12th Beijing International Film Festival also invited Argentine Culture Minister Tristan Powell to deliver a speech. He said, “This event will further strengthen the relationship between the two countries and bring Argentine films closer to the Chinese people.” International Expression Chinese Narrative The international jury of the “Temple of Heaven Award” made a collective appearance at the opening ceremony. When Li Xuejian, the chairman of the jury, stood on the stage, the audience stood up and applauded, expressing sincere respect to the filmmaker. Li Xuejian said that he has a lot of fate with the Beijing Film Festival, “I am the award recipient at the second Beijing Film Festival; I am the award recipient at the eighth session; this time, I am the award recipient at the twelfth session. From 2012 to In 2022, it has been ten years, and this time, I will try my best to be a good judge, and try to select excellent works and film creators who are grounded, spread and retained.” The jury members Guo Fan, Ke Wensi, Qin Hailu and Wu Jing also came to the opening ceremony. Two foreign judges – Argentine director Lucezia Martell and Italian director Michelangelo Framartino sent messages , expressing the concentric expectations of filmmakers from all over the world to the future. Filmmakers Recommended Shortlisted Videos The “Temple of Heaven Award” shortlisted films stood out from 1,450 global masterpieces registered. At the opening ceremony, the “Shen Ma Group” composed of Shen Teng and Ma Li made a surprise appearance. As a guest speaker, they introduced “Full Time”, “Real Family”, “Jenny Hotline” and “Mom!” “Four shortlisted works; Xie Fei and Hui Yinghong recommended “Speed ​​and Love”, “A Blind Man Who Doesn’t Want to Watch”, “Good Boss” and “Chasing the Moon”; Wang Zulan, Qi Xi, Zhang Tianai recommended “Indian Assassin”, “Swing” “Our Homeland”, “The End of the Sea is a Prairie” four shortlisted works; Gu Changwei, Ge You, Wang Junkai recommended the four shortlisted works “Back to Tibet”, “Anatolian Leopard”, “Jay Beam” and “Entrance Exam” . Veteran’s debut touching scene The crew of the film “Changjin Lake” appeared as a “special honor” link. Producer and chief producer Yu Dong, executive producer and screenwriter Huang Jianxin, executive producers and directors Chen Kaige and Tsui Hark, leading actors Wu Jing, as well as war veterans Mei Menzao and He Zongguang also came to the opening ceremony as guests. The champions Gao Tingyu and Qi Guangpu presented flowers to the two elderly people. Everyone at the scene stood up and applauded to express their respect and gratitude to the two elderly people. The old man of Meimen said: “72 years ago, I crossed the Yalu River with a rifle that was about the same height as me; 72 years later, I would like to thank the directors for making this film, and I thank so many people for liking this film, which shows that you still have Thinking of us. This movie tells the world the attitude of the Chinese people: we love peace, but we are not afraid of war. If anyone dares to bully us today, I will carry a gun and go to the battlefield!” Yu Dong said that the Chinese spirit and Chinese values ​​demonstrated by the movie “Changjin Lake” should be told to more people. He revealed, “Changjin Lake will be screened in all theaters in Japan in the second half of this year, and I look forward to hearing more echoes of justice.” The love lives up to the good show The opening ceremony not only featured touching performances, but also paid attention to the close relationship between the film and the times, which became an artistic bond of spiritual communication and opened a spiritual journey through time and space. “Beijing Huairou: An Appointment with the Beijing Film Festival” uses the beautiful pictures of the sky, clouds and shadows and the bright moon and thousands of lanterns to depict the vivid charm of Huairou’s shadow capital. The opening show “Every Encounter Is a Reunion After a Long Time” is novel and full of sense of palace, allowing the audience to share the opening ceremony with “zero distance” from the filmmakers. “The Stars in the Galaxy” sung by Li Yuchun showed the splendor of Beijing, the “city of two Olympics”. May a peaceful and prosperous world live up to the expectations of the ancestors. Sincere love. The Golden Songs of the Times Youth League’s “Moving Ballads” has an unforgettable aftertaste, inspiring filmmakers to create masterpieces with the heart of the past; Liu Huan sang the theme song “Wandering with the Earth” from the movie “Wandering Earth” to present Chinese filmmakers core emotion. In the session of “Yi Lun·Traditional Culture in Light and Shadow”, the organizing committee invited Mr. Yi to talk about the traditional culture in light and shadow, revealing the unique charm that Chinese traditional culture endows with Chinese films. The short film “Walking for Light” reviews how the Beijing Film Festival expressed its love and affection for the film, and how it took 12 years to focus the world‘s attention on Beijing, the city where Chinese light and shadow were born. The love is not lost, and the good show is not broken. In 2021, there will be 186 Beijing-produced films, accounting for about a quarter of the country’s total, and occupying the top three domestic annual box office lists. “Changjin Lake”, “Revolutionary”, “Our Winter Olympics” and other excellent films, tell the epic heroic stories with heart and emotion. From August 13th to 20th, 2022, in the most beautiful golden autumn festival in Beijing, the city of Double Olympics, various activities of the Beijing Film Festival will flourish, constantly polishing the cultural name card of “see Beijing in a big drama”.Text/Reporter Xiao Yang Photography/Reporter Cui Jun Coordinator/Liu Jianghua Northern Film Festival · People Li Xuejian and Beijing Film Festival: “Writing a Centennial Love Letter for Film” At the opening ceremony of the 12th Beijing International Film Festival, the “Temple of Heaven Award” international jury made a collective appearance. Li Xuejian, who has always played a positive hero, held the trophy and showed his true feelings, "I can receive the award here because I have won the award from these good people. I will give this trophy to the Yunnan Yangshanzhou Exhibition Hall as a precious gift to motivate myself to be a good person. Play well.” presenter All the guests stood up and applauded to pay tribute to him At the 8th Beijing International Film Festival in 2018, Li Xuejian presented the Best Actor Award. Before the awards, the award-winning guest introduced Li Xuejian as follows: He lives a simple life and is the only actor in China who has won a “Grand Slam”, but he is low-key, “I can’t speak, what I want to say is in the ones I have acted. role” is what he often says. He’s someone who can make friends with the audience; he had a serious illness, and when everyone thought he was about to leave the actor’s business, God “sent” him back. When he returned to the crew, his biggest impression was, “I really miss the box lunch from the crew”; he once said that as long as I don’t die, I will continue to play, and I hope the audience will forget me in the future and only remember the role I played. After Hu Jun’s introduction, all the guests at the scene stood up and applauded to pay tribute to Li Xuejian. propagandist The projectionist, who plays the role, watched the audience return to the theater with tears in their eyes On August 7th, the main promotional film of the 12th Beijing International Film Festival was officially launched, expressing everyone’s love for movies with the most simple and sincere sentence “Who wants to see a movie”. In the promotional film, Li Xuejian played a projectionist, watching the audience return to the theater with tears in their eyes. The director of the promotional film, Lu Chuan, said, “Mr. Li Xuejian and I are long-term friends, and the film performance he gave in front of the camera is full of the expectations and love of an old filmmaker for the industry. As an old actor, he knows very well that actors The distance and relationship with the camera, for example, we changed some close-up shots this time, he will fine-tune the details of his performance, and he knows how to give a performance. I deeply felt the professionalism and professionalism of Teacher Xuejian during this shooting. Professional attitude, when I film with him, it is a kind of learning and a kind of enjoyment.” Judges Work hard to select excellent works that are grounded and spread In the 12th Beijing International Film Festival in 2022, Li Xuejian will serve as the chairman of the “Temple of Heaven Award” jury. At this year’s film festival, 16 films stood out from 1,450 entries and were finally shortlisted for the “Temple of Heaven Award”. At the opening ceremony, Li Xuejian said, “It has been ten years from 2012 to 2022. This time, I will try my best to be a good judge. This time, we will face filmmakers and audiences all over the world and work hard. Select outstanding works and film creators who are grounded, spread, and left behind.” Looking back at the groundbreaking ceremony of his performance, Li Xuejian thought of the shining images of Communist Party members he saw on the screen when he was a soldier. It was these heroic figures who taught him a sacred lesson. Over the past 40 years, Li Xuejian has participated in about 90 film and television works, and has created classic roles such as Jiao Yulu and Yang Shanzhou, which are deeply loved by the audience. At the awarding ceremony of the 11th Golden Rooster Award, he once said this touching sentence: “Bitterness and fatigue have made the good man Jiao Yulu suffer, and fame and fortune have made Li Xuejian a fool.” This time, as the chairman of the “Tiantan Award” jury, Li Xuejian, who is usually reclusive, wrote a message to the Beijing International Film Festival: “I would like to write a century-old love letter for the film and make friends with the audience through characters.”Text / reporter Xiao Yang North Film Festival · Debut These films made their debut at this year’s Beijing Film Festival After 12 years of experience, the Beijing International Film Festival has become more professional, authoritative and international, injecting new impetus and vitality into the development of Chinese films and world films, and has also become a stage for many new films to debut. “Chinese Youth” Specially invited by Zhang Yixing, Wang Yibo, Zhou Dongyu, Yu Haoming, Xing Fei, Deng Chaoyuan, Mo Xiaoqi, etc. On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Youth League of China, from the perspective of three contemporary youths with different occupations, it tells the stories of passionate youth in three different eras, showing that each generation of youth has its own opportunities and opportunities. “fortress” Starring Guo Xiaodong, Chen Douling, Li Yitong, etc. Director Han Keyi introduced that “Fortress” is a revolutionary historical film with elements of espionage, suspense and war. “Blue Sandalwood” It mainly tells about the patriotic warriors represented by Guan Datong and Guan Feinian, the representatives of Dilong Jingquan, who joined the anti-Japanese team when the national disaster was at the head, throwing their heads and pouring blood. It is not only a history of the struggle of the Chinese nation, but also a local The spiritual history of the inheritors of Longjingquan. “hedgehog” Adapted from Zheng Zhi’s novel “The Immortal Disease”, directed by Gu Changwei, starring Ge You and Wang Junkai. The film tells the story of Wang Zhantuan and his nephew Zhou Zheng’s long-term friendship. They are “others” in the world, but they are normal people in each other’s eyes. “Hello, Brother” Directed by Zhang Luan, starring Ma Li, Chang Yuan and Huang Yuntong. The film tells the story of the protagonist, Xiao Wu (Chang Yuan), who accidentally gained the power to travel through time and space, and decides to go back to the 1980s to match his mother, Da Liu (Ma Li), with his father, Lao Wu (Wei Xiang). “My Extraordinary Parents” Starring Hui Yinghong, Wu Dairong and Wu Qianyu, the film will be released on August 26. The film is based on a true story: a pair of visually impaired parents gave birth to a sighted daughter and took care of her growing up. When she became an adult, her daughter found that her elderly parents were becoming more and more dependent on her. She had to endure the strange eyes of others while taking on the burden of taking care of her parents. “Army’s Army” Adapted from the novel of the same name, it tells the story of A Mai, the founding female general who went south to remove her red makeup and put on her shirt, and eventually became a generation of female god of war after hardships. Amai, played by Zhang Tianai, is a brave and resourceful female general who disguises herself as a man. “Circular Street” Directed by Zheng Lei and starring Deng Jiajia. According to Deng Jiajia, the film tells the love story that takes place in the metaverse, and proposes the concept of “where you live, because of you”. “Family with Children” It is the movie version of the TV series “Family with Children”. Director Gao Yalin revealed that the film version of “Family with Children” is a co-production, and the Indian actor in “The Big Bang Theory” and the heroine of “Transformers” will star. “Pull the Clouds to See the Sun” This is the first big-screen collaboration between Fan Chengcheng and Xiao Yang, and the third collaboration between Fan Chengcheng and director Wubai. “Clearing the Clouds and Seeing the Sun” tells the story of the front-line criminal police’s sharp swords and iron fists in the special fight against crime and evil in Kuizhou City. “fertile soil” Starring by the Berlin Film Festival actress Yong Mei, as well as Zu Feng, Wang Zichuan, etc., it is also the second time Yong Mei has cooperated with director Wang Xiaoshuai after “Long Time”. This time, Wang Xiaoshuai set his sights on the countryside: Chuan Zai, the son of Lao Chuan, often dreamed that his dead grandfather would take him to his own fields in his dreams and promised to achieve everything Chuan Zai wanted. Lao Chuan thought about whether his father was buried in the ground. Money, but the whole family went out to dig and found nothing. Finally, Lao Chuan and Chuanzi finally understood: Grandpa’s wish was his love for the land. “The End of the Sea is the Prairie” “The End of the Sea is the Prairie” is the opening film of this Beijing International Film Festival and a shortlisted film for the “Temple of Heaven Award”. The film is adapted from the real historical event of “Three Thousand Orphans Entering Inner Mongolia”. See also K11 MUSEA teamed up with 8FIVE2 and SOLEADDICTT to create Hong Kong's largest indoor skateboarding experience Pop-up

