A Japanese horror adventure game “Yakusan” will be launched on NS and PS4 on April 21 this year, and will be launched on the Steam platform later. Now the official Steam store page has been updated, and it has been confirmed that the Steam version of “Ye Zhe San” will be released on October 26. It supports Chinese, and the game price and configuration requirements are currently unknown.

“Yakusha III” is a horror adventure game. In order to find the key “memories” that can lift the curse on him, the protagonist walks on the streets of the night with hundreds of ghosts. The clues to finding the “memories” are the things that are inadvertently lost around the protagonist. Just by touching them, the protagonist can recall a small part of the forgotten “memories”. Relying on clues from past memories, set foot on the streets of the night in search of “significant memories”.

·Close your eyes

After closing his eyes and removing his breath, the monsters couldn’t find the protagonist. Sometimes when you stop and close your eyes and hide, you have a chance to escape from the monster. But even if you close your eyes the monster is still there. After closing your eyes, run away to a safe place while being careful not to run into the monster.

·Free to explore

There are many places worth exploring on the streets at night, and the protagonist can go to these places at any time. For example, a school in the middle of the night, a rural town by the terraced fields. The doll house in the bamboo forest, etc., these places have different “monsters” lurking, and also hide the lost “memories” there.

Game screenshots:

