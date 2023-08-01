The TIN card seeks to position itself as the “SUBE Cordoba” to unify the payment of interurban bus transportation

During Wednesday morning, the company TecnointNext to the Federation of Entrepreneur of Automotive Passenger Transport of Córdoba (FETAP)made the official presentation of the card TIN. A new prepaid ticket system for the interurban transport lines.

In this way, it intends replace he use of money physical above the transport units from the September 1st.

“TIN is a project that began to be carried out from the resolution no. 38, promulgated by the Ministry of Transportation, where it promoted a transport policy linked to the interoperability of systems”, declared Stephen Riverospresident of Tecnoint and FETAP.

In other words, being able to use a single card with different types of interurban companies, who are attached to the program. In this case, they are 35 the companies that operate with the new system, a little more than 90% of the current offer of intercity.

Otherwise, the remaining companies that are not interoperable, they will be penalized. “There will not be a means of payment that makes captive to the passenger of this or that company”, highlights Mogetta. And he adds, “this is a leap in the quality of the service. We unite all together in order to be able innovate the transport system to what are the current times. Being willing to improve the user experience”, added Franco MogettaProvincial Transport Secretary.

About 280 thousand people use the interurban system monthly in Córdoba100,000 of these users buy their tickets through the ticket offices and many others buy on top of the units. In July, 45,000 TIN cards were issued, so, according to reports, almost 50% of the group of people who pay above has already been covered.

“In the next few days or weeks we will reach the 100 thousand users. But our final universe is to cover the 280,000”, he estimates. Guillermo Sprljancommercial director of TIN Card.

In this way, it is expected simplify the user experience of those who use the lines, by not having to handle cash, but also, avoid unsafe situations and promote the operational security above units.

In this regard, the Secretary of Transportation comments, “the driver distraction of having to receive the money, carry out the mathematical operations to give the change, etc. In this way it allows you to pay more attention to the main task of driving the vehicle.”

For later stages, they plan to continue innovating and improving the system. Pay attention to returns they receive of users to further develop the interoperability of transport systems and make the TIN card of long distancecan be used, in the same way, in the urban transport. Similar to the SUBE system in AMBA, where it is used to to combine different means of transport.

SUBE Vs. TIN

The Secretary of Transportation explained how, on numerous occasions, the province signed agreements with nation to use the SUBE system, but, nevertheless, “they don’t send us”.

“It is not a declaration of war. On the contrary, since we do not have an answer on that side, we have to see what we do. We never opposed SUBE”, explains Mogetta.

On the contrary, the cordovan validators are prepared to receive and accept the metropolitan card. “In the event that the nation demands it, in Córdoba we can use the machines themselves to start running,” adds Esteban Riveros.

Usos

TIN card plastic will have no cost until August 31, then they will be charged $800 for plastic. The first time you apply at the ticket office, you will need the ID of the person and some information to personalize the card. So that, in case of loss, the person can go to the ticket offices and recover the card with the balance that was already credited.

Furthermore, each of the cards have a QR codewhich when scanned allows to know the current balance, the last movements of the user and make recharges online.

projections

Thinking about the next steps, the company will move forward with its next project: SUBSCRIBE TIN. That is, users who can purchase ticket packages in advance and acquire some type of discount.

“It is a TIN that we are already thinking about for another stage. We know that there is a sector of users who have passes in companies for work trips, passes for the education sector that do not fall within the BEG or people who have BEG, but have certain days where they need to travel, but cannot use it. We want to develop a sufficiently intelligent card that can present either a full rate or use a subscription discount”, concludes Esteban Riveros.

In addition, add the payment at Ticket Offices with this card, expand the recharge ports and other online recharge alternatives.

