



On November 25th, directed by young director Huang Longfang and starring Tu Songyan and Tong Lei, an inspirational film about urban emotional life, “Great Because of Love” will be officially released nationwide. The film mainly tells the heart-warming story of how an ordinary person who is so lofty and far-sighted can regain his confidence in life step by step with the help of his friends when faced with the besieged life situation.

It is understood that the film unfolded in a relaxed and funny atmosphere, and finally ended in a touching and peaceful atmosphere. In terms of the overall style of the film, there is not only a humorous way of looking at life with a smile, but also profound choices and thinking about what ordinary people should do when faced with different situations in life. It is a movie worth watching.

In the film, the protagonist “Li Ming” is so ambitious that he is obsessed with the blockchain and cannot extricate himself. He always wants to get rich overnight, but ends up sadly. His wife went away, he couldn’t pay the rent and was kicked out by the landlord, and his child suffered from an emergency. At the end of the day, his friend “Wang Yunhua” helped him without hesitation, and finally made him repent. So he started from unloading the goods, and then went to the courier brother, and gradually gained friends around him, The landlord’s appreciation finally succeeded in winning back his wife’s heart.

It is also understood that in addition to starring Tu Songyan and Tong Lei, powerful actors such as Guo Tao, Chunyu Shanshan, Kong Lianshun, Han Yuanqi, Jin Song, Zhao Liang, Liu Yajin, etc. are all worth looking forward to in this film.



