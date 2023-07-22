The Voice of China 2023 Introduces Exciting and Cruel ‘Mingxuan Track’ Competition System

“The Voice of China 2023″ Introduces New Mentor Lineup and Competition System

On July 20, the highly anticipated national music variety show, “The Voice of China 2023,” held a press conference in Huzhou City’s Wuxing District. The event unveiled the new lineup of mentors, including Joker Xue, Liu Xianhua, Wilber Pan, and Emil Chow. Additionally, the show announced a revamped competition system for its 12th season.

Breaking away from its traditional “blind selection” format, the new season will incorporate a “bright selection track,” allowing students to choose whether they want to face a face-to-face selection with the instructor. The show will be broadcasted on Zhejiang Satellite TV every Friday at 20:20 starting from July 28. It will also be available on the Z Video Client at 20:50.

The introduction of the “Mingxuan Track” has brought both excitement and cruelty to the competition. This track provides more opportunities for students to showcase their stage performance in various forms, including singing and dancing, bands, and visual music. In this new section, trainees will face their instructors directly as they come out to perform. The instructors have the authority to switch back by pressing a button if they feel the student is not suitable for their team. If none of the instructors press the button, the student will automatically enter the mentor’s team.

The four instructors were surprised when they learned that they could turn around to show their refusal in the “Mingxuan Track.” Wilber Pan described the new competition system as “exciting and cruel” and advised the students to gather courage and prepare themselves for the stage. Xue Zhiqian expressed a sense of sadness when explaining the turning around process. Liu Xianhua empathized with the students, wondering if he could continue performing if he faced the same situation. As an experienced artist, Zhou Huajian encouraged the young students to be indifferent to winning or losing and to choose bravely.

Interestingly, despite the new competition system, the core criterion for mentor selection remains the singer’s voice. Zhou Huajian described singers as “actors of voice” and emphasized their ability to express true feelings. Xue Zhiqian expressed his interest in original singers with good writing skills, as he believes in fighting for them. Wilber Pan explained that while music genres exist for convenience, music is music, and its boundaries are not confined to specific types.

The program has made several improvements this season. The stage design has been modified to allow the audience to better integrate into the performance. The show’s production team adjusted the height, drop, length, and audience position of the stage. Additionally, an extra-long ground screen and sky screen were adopted to create a runway-like effect, enhancing the depth of the stage. Different track choices also correspond to different colors, enabling the audience to predict the students’ performances in advance.

Jin Lei, the chief director, believes that “The Voice of China 2023″ will provide a new platform for young students to pursue themselves and showcase their personal charm. The show aims to surpass its previous seasons and become a music carnival that embodies the energy of youth in China.

The press conference was filled with excitement, with the keyword “young” mentioned frequently. This season’s mentors form the youngest combination in the history of the show, and the addition of the “Mingxuan Track” allows for a more diverse representation of contemporary young people’s music styles and attitudes. Xue Zhiqian acknowledged that the show’s success over its 12-year run is due to its appeal to young people. He is willing to play the “funny” role among the mentors to help the students relieve tension and showcase their true strengths.

The other three mentors, Wilber Pan, Liu Xianhua, and Zhou Huajian, have also made preparations for the new season. Wilber Pan jokingly revealed that he successfully lost 16 pounds to ensure that his chair turns faster than the others. Lau Hsien-Hua promised surprises at every subsequent stage. Zhou Huajian encouraged young people to use this opportunity to face pressure and difficulties, emphasizing the importance of experience and practice.

Although the specific performances on the “Mingxuan Track” were not disclosed, the enthusiastic audience at the press conference was treated to a glimpse of the mentors’ past performances on the big screen. The mentors recreated classic movements and performances, receiving loud cheers from the audience.

With each mentor showcasing their talent, the audience witnessed an effortless young version of Zhou Huajian singing and dancing “BLUE SUEDE SHOES.” Xue Zhiqian praised his performance and expressed a desire for a similar style of clothing. Wilber Pan, who lost 16 pounds, recreated the iconic stage move from “My Microphone” 20 years ago with the assistance of the other mentors.

Liu Xianhua shyly covered his eyes when seeing the stage for “Young Blood,” but that did not hinder his impressive high-pitched voice. Xue Zhiqian, appearing last, showed some “disgust” towards his “ancient” song “My Athena” on the surface but remained professional in teaching on the spot.

“The Voice of China 2023″ promises to be an exciting and competitive season, providing a platform for aspiring young singers to pursue their dreams and captivate audiences with their talents.

