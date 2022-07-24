Four years ago, AMC announced that it would continue the story of “The Walking Dead” protagonist Rick Grimes in a TV movie trilogy. At the San Diego Comic-Con booth this weekend, AMC finally officially announced the plans. The good news is that the plan to tell the Rick Grimes story is still there, but the bad news is that the plan is very different from what was described at the beginning. In 2023, AMC will tell the story of Rick and Michonne in a six-episode mini-series.

Andrew Lincoln’s final role in “The Walking Dead” came in 2018, and his fate has been hanging in the balance. In later seasons, Dana Guerilla also left the show, and her character Michonne was set on a journey to find Rick. In the newly announced miniseries, both Lincoln and Querilla will return.

In the press release, AMC introduced that the love story of Rick and Michonne will be the main content of the show. “The show presents the epic love story of two characters in the apocalypse. They are separated by an irresistible force. Trapped by their own pasts, Rick and Michonne enter a different world, where they start with zombies. A big battle, and in the end, the opponents of this battle are changed to living people. Can they find each other and recognize themselves in a previously unknown situation? Are they enemies? Are they lovers? Victims? Victors After being separated, will they survive, or will they find each other and become walking dead too?”

AMC said the show will “start with six episodes,” which means it may continue if it works well.