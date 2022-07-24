Home Entertainment “The Walking Dead” Rick’s drama will air next year’s love story in the apocalypse – American TV series – cnBeta.COM
Entertainment

“The Walking Dead” Rick’s drama will air next year’s love story in the apocalypse – American TV series – cnBeta.COM

by admin
“The Walking Dead” Rick’s drama will air next year’s love story in the apocalypse – American TV series – cnBeta.COM

Four years ago, AMC announced that it would continue the story of “The Walking Dead” protagonist Rick Grimes in a TV movie trilogy. At the San Diego Comic-Con booth this weekend, AMC finally officially announced the plans. The good news is that the plan to tell the Rick Grimes story is still there, but the bad news is that the plan is very different from what was described at the beginning. In 2023, AMC will tell the story of Rick and Michonne in a six-episode mini-series.

access:

Alibaba Cloud’s “Shadowless Cloud Computer” supports enterprises to quickly realize home office

Andrew Lincoln’s final role in “The Walking Dead” came in 2018, and his fate has been hanging in the balance. In later seasons, Dana Guerilla also left the show, and her character Michonne was set on a journey to find Rick. In the newly announced miniseries, both Lincoln and Querilla will return.

In the press release, AMC introduced that the love story of Rick and Michonne will be the main content of the show. “The show presents the epic love story of two characters in the apocalypse. They are separated by an irresistible force. Trapped by their own pasts, Rick and Michonne enter a different world, where they start with zombies. A big battle, and in the end, the opponents of this battle are changed to living people. Can they find each other and recognize themselves in a previously unknown situation? Are they enemies? Are they lovers? Victims? Victors After being separated, will they survive, or will they find each other and become walking dead too?”

See also  Japanese collector to auction Jean-Michel Basquiat work worth more than $70 million

AMC said the show will “start with six episodes,” which means it may continue if it works well.

You may also like

“Mozart in Outer Space” box office word-of-mouth double...

The number of operating theaters has exceeded 10,000...

Ren Jialun showed up to lose weight. Netizens...

Russo Brothers Won’t Direct Next Two Avengers Movies...

The movie version of “Avatar” plans to announce...

Hasbro Toys Leaked “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” Protagonist...

The total box office of the summer file...

Easy-to-use post-production video effects compositing software recommends Blackmagic...

Everyone to the mall: we will choose the...

Twelve constellations daily fortune prediction July 24, 2022_Fang...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy