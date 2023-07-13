Home » The weather forecast for this Friday, July 14
I know the weather prediction in your city: Bariloche – Villa La Angostura – San Martin de los Andes – Jacobacci – Maquinchao – Chos Malal – Bura Ranquil – Zapala – Cutral Co – Neuquén – Cipolletti – Allen – General Roca – Ing. Huergo – Villa Regina – Viedma – San Antonio Oeste – The Caves

LAGOS – Bariloche – La Angostura – San Martin

Cloudy to partly cloudy. Deteriorating with rain and snowfall, especially towards the mountains. Light to moderate wind from the west sector. MIN -2°C | MAX 3°C

SOUTH LINE – Jacobacci – Maquinchao

Cloudy. Some rain and snowfall in the southern part of the region. Decreasing cloudiness towards evening. Moderate wind from the west sector. MIN -3°C | MAX 5°C

NORTH NEUQUINO – Chos Malal – Buta Ranquil

Variable cloudiness. Unstable in the mountains with some snowfall. Light to moderate wind from the west sector. MIN 1°C | MAX 10°C

CENTER OF NEUQUEN – Zapala – Cutral Co – Huincul

Cloudy to partly cloudy. Deteriorating with rain and snowfall, especially towards the mountains. Light to moderate wind from the west sector. MIN -3°C | MAX 6°C

VALLEYS: Neuquén – Cipolletti – Allen – Roca – Regina

Decreasing cloudiness. Fog and morning fog banks. Light wind from the north changing to moderate from the west. MIN -1°C | MAX 11°C

EAST: Viedma – San Antonio West – Las Grutas

Cloudy, decreasing towards night. Moderate north wind rotating west. MIN 3°C | MAX 12°C


