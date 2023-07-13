Alternative railway concepts: Draisy runs as a light railcar on branch lines

Conventional trains are oversized for many branch lines. “Draisy” is said to offer a smaller, lighter and cheaper alternative. This is a battery-powered rail bus with 30 seats and 50 standing places. At 22 tons and 13 meters long, Draisy is only a third of the size of conventional railcars.

Due to the low axle load and the two steerable axles, Draisy does not place such high demands on the track, so that closed routes can be reactivated more easily. In addition, the rails wear out less. On-board sensors also contribute to this, constantly recording the condition of the track and reporting in good time when repairs are due. Some of the drive technology comes from large-scale production for buses or trucks. Overall, the operating and maintenance costs are said to be around 60 percent lower than conventional solutions.

Draisy for previously closed railway lines

The maximum speed is 100 km/h, the range is 100 kilometers according to the manufacturer Lohr. Buffer storage from used batteries is to be installed at bus stops, which will enable fast charging even without expanding the power grid.

Draisy is being developed by a consortium led by the French railway company SNCF. In 2026, Draisy is to be used in Alsace. There are many disused railway lines. Throughout France, Lohr sees a potential of around 9,000 kilometers for a “detailed distribution” of passenger traffic.

There is also a need in neighboring Baden-Württemberg. According to SWR, Transport Minister Winfried Hermann (Greens) can, for example, imagine reviving the closed, almost four-kilometer branch line to Maulbronn Monastery.

Transport activist and rail blogger Jon Worth thinks the approach makes sense from a purely technical point of view. But he is skeptical that this will be enough to revitalize routes that have been neglected for a long time. “In France, if there is no passenger traffic on a branch line, there is a 99 percent chance that the line is in a terrible state – with top speeds around 30 km/h. That means the trains would be slower than buses.”

Image 1 of 4 According to transport activist and rail blogger Jon Worth, the Nuits-sous-Ravières – Châtillon-sur-Seine line in France’s Bourgogne-Franche-Comté region, which borders Switzerland to the east, could be suitable for use by the Draisy come into question.

(Image: Jon Worth)

