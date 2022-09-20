“The Witcher”

Sina Entertainment News, Beijing time on September 20, according to foreign media reports, Henry Cavill wrote a letter to thank the crew for their determination and dedication during the difficult filming process as the third season of the hit Netflix drama “The Witcher” was completed.

The new season is expected to be launched next summer. Cavill, Freya Allen, and Anya Sharoncha will continue to star, and Robbie Amell, Zhang Menger, Hugh Skinner, Christyl Erwin and other new members will join. .

As the continent’s monarchs, mages and beasts race to capture Ciri, Geralt takes her into hiding, determined to protect his newly reunited family from those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Arethusa, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped abilities. Instead, they find themselves caught in a battle of political corruption, black magic, and betrayal, and they must fight back, risking everything – or risk losing each other forever.

