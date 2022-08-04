Source title: The Wonderful Night of Happy Times hosted by Fuzhou Haohaiyo Culture Media Co., Ltd. came to a successful conclusion

On the evening of July 30, the "Wonderful Night of Music Times" hosted by Fuzhou Haohaiyo Culture Media Co., Ltd. started singing enthusiastically amid much anticipation. Singers from different eras gathered together. The powerful singer Pang Long, the tender female voice Wei Xinyu, the new generation singers Xiao Aqi and Dai Yutong sang on the same stage, presenting a wonderful audio-visual feast for the audience in this hot summer. Let's return to the stage of Wonderful Night together, and feel the exciting moments of passion and climax that night! Xiao Aqi was the first to appear on stage, and her soulful interpretation made the audience have a strong emotional resonance. His heart-healing voice moved the fans at the scene. Dai Yutong sang several love songs, which made the audience enjoy it at one time. A different kind of music style received a warm response from the scene, and the music atmosphere became more and more intense. The music sounded, and Wei Xinyu made a stunning appearance. With a lingering voice, he spoke in a eloquent manner. Every note is sung to the heart. The audience was fascinated and intoxicated. The powerful singer Pang Long appeared in the finale, arousing infinite memories to kill. When the melody of "Brother Hug" sounded, the audience instantly ignited. Pang Long brings his familiar songs and his almost perfect performances to awaken the memories of youth on this midsummer night and regain the classics of the years. The performance also came to an end as the last scale fell. The audience witnessed the infinite splendor of the wonderful night together online and offline, and the wonderful night of Le Times also came to an end with laughter and laughter.

