ROME – Are you tired of the usual life and want to play superheroes a bit? Well, in this case, at the Barrett-Jackson auction to be held in Scottsdale, Arizona from January 21st to 29th, there is definitely something for you. It’s the world‘s only turbine-powered Batmobile, a perfect replica of the car used in the 1989 Batman movie, built by Ohio-based auto restorer and designer Casey Putsch, using parts borrowed from race cars and military vehicles.

Powering the incredible one-of-a-kind model is a real Boeing jet engine that delivers 365 HP and is connected to the rear wheels via a four-speed sequential semi-automatic transmission.

Performance is record-breaking, comparable according to Putsch to that of a Dodge Viper. With a 0 to 100 in less than 4 seconds and a declared top speed of 298 km/h, burning kerosene or diesel-based aviation fuel as fuel and guaranteeing maintenance costs similar to that of a common car, according to the designer.

Putsch built the replica based entirely on images of the car from the film. The bodywork is in fiberglass and aluminum, while the chassis is in steel with electronic suspensions that allow the trim to be adjusted according to the driving style. Approximately 6 meters long and with a mass of 1,270 kg, the jet-powered Batmobile features homologated horn, direction indicators and lights.

It features a fire suppression system on board and uses a dashboard-mounted iPad to control all functions – including those of the jet turbine, which emits hot exhaust gases but not hot enough to incinerate and sweep away anything behind it. In addition to the sound effects of the fake guns and the flamethrower on the bodywork.

