◎Reporter Li Lingxi

The report card of Hainan Province last year and the goals and tasks for the new year are released: it is expected that the GDP of the region will achieve positive growth in 2022, and the expected target growth in 2023 will be about 9.5%.

On January 13, the first meeting of the Seventh People’s Congress of Hainan Province opened. Feng Fei, governor of Hainan Province, said in his government work report that the next five years will be a critical period for the construction of the Hainan Free Trade Port before and after the closure of customs across the island, and it will also be a window period for Hainan’s high-quality development. Hainan will fully implement the strategic framework of “One Core, Three Bases, Four Beams and Eight Pillars”, successfully realize the closed customs operation as scheduled, accelerate the construction of a free trade port with Chinese characteristics with world influence, and make Hainan a demonstration of China‘s reform and opening up in the new era, and Hainan’s free trade Hong Kong has become a business card showing Chinese style.

Feng Fei said that in 2022, Hainan’s economic and social development will present a good situation of overall stability, improving quality, and high-quality accumulation.

In terms of developing an export-oriented economy, Hainan expects that the total import and export of goods will exceed 200 billion yuan in 2022, an increase of 35%; trade in services will increase by 21.6%; the actual use of foreign capital will increase by 15%, and the actual foreign investment will double year-on-year. In terms of optimizing and improving the business environment, in 2022, Hainan’s business environment will move up four places in the country, and the growth rate of market players will remain the first in the country for 34 consecutive months.

Hainan will focus on 37 specific tasks in nine aspects, including ensuring the acceleration of economic quality improvement, promoting the “great opening and reform” of the free trade port, and winning the three-year turnaround of technological innovation.

In 2023, Hainan will step up its policy implementation and operation scheduling, promote a strong start of the economy and a high start, ensure that the economy will increase in speed and efficiency throughout the year, and implement the transformation of free trade port policies. In addition, Hainan will also expand effective investment, focus on the three-year action goals of the new investment policy, and carry out in-depth “Industrial Investment Promotion Year” and “Infrastructure Promotion Year” activities; implement international investment promotion actions, and introduce and land a number of foreign capital landmark projects.

In 2022, the construction of the Hainan Free Trade Port has made remarkable progress, and preparations for customs closure operations have been fully launched. In 2023, Hainan will speed up the construction of software and hardware for customs closure operations, basically form a scientific and efficient “second-tier port” supervision model and overall customs clearance process, and promote the formulation of a sales tax reform plan.

At the same time, Hainan will fully implement the stress test, increase the opening up of the “front line”, comprehensively carry out the first batch of 27 stress tests, roll out the second batch of stress test items, and build a closed and operational Yangpu stress test area. A series of policies in the Pudong Bonded Port Area have been extended to the Yangpu Development Zone, and the duty-free policy for domestic sales of processed value-added goods has been extended to eligible enterprises across the island.

In terms of deepening institutional integration and innovation, Hainan will explore reform and innovation in areas such as land, low-carbon, and service industry opening, and launch a new round of institutional integration and innovation for three years.

In the next five years, Hainan will speed up the construction of a free trade port with Chinese characteristics with world influence, gather the strength of the whole province to carry out the customs clearance operation preparation battle, ensure the smooth customs clearance operation by the end of 2025, greatly improve the innovation level of system integration, and create a domestic An important meeting point of the international double cycle.

GDP is expected to grow by 9.5%, fully carry out customs closure operations

