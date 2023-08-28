The World’s Two Largest Cruise Ships: A Comparison of Icon of The Seas and Utopia of the Seas

Royal Caribbean, the leading cruise line worldwide, is set to introduce two new mega cruise ships in 2024. Icon of The Seas, which will be the largest cruise ship ever built, and Utopia of the Seas, the second-largest, promise passengers unforgettable experiences.

Let’s take a closer look at the features of these two impressive vessels.

Icon of The Seas will boast the largest pool and a water park with thrilling slides on its upper deck. With over 20 dining options, ranging from family-friendly choices to fine specialty meals, guests will have plenty of culinary delights to indulge in. One of the highlights of Icon of the Seas is the Aquadome, a tranquil oasis offering panoramic ocean views and a stunning waterfall, where guests can enjoy snacks and beverages.

The ship will offer a variety of staterooms, including large suites, interior staterooms, and family-specific rooms. Notably, Icon of the Seas will introduce infinity balcony staterooms, a first for Royal Caribbean. The ship will embark on week-long Caribbean cruises year-round, departing from the Port of Miami. The itineraries will include stops at Royal Caribbean’s top-rated private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas, as well as other destinations like Cozumel, Mexico; Philipsburg, Saint Martin; and Basseterre, St. Kitts.

Meanwhile, Utopia of the Seas, the sixth and final ship in Royal Caribbean’s Oasis-class, will also make a grand entrance. Powered by LNG (liquified natural gas), Utopia of the Seas will be slightly larger than its Oasis-class predecessors and the second-largest cruise ship in existence.

Beginning in July 2024, Utopia of the Seas will offer three- and four-night cruises to the Bahamas from Port Canaveral. The ship will feature iconic Oasis-class attractions, including the AquaTheater, Central Park, Boardwalk, an ice skating rink, and world-class entertainment. Passengers will have a plethora of dining options to choose from and can enjoy the longest dry slide at sea, measuring 259 feet (78 meters).

Undeniably, these two colossal ships, in collaboration with Royal Caribbean, will not only be renowned for their size but also for the plethora of options they offer to travelers. The prospect of cruising aboard Icon of The Seas and Utopia of the Seas is sure to captivate cruise enthusiasts seeking unparalleled experiences on the high seas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

