The XII “Inquiry Journalism” Award to Massimo Giannini

ROME. The director of “La Stampa” Massimo Giannini is the winner of the special prize of the XII edition of the Festival of Investigative Journalism of the Marches for the “best Italian newspaper” with the motivation: “For civil passion and cultural and social growth that the director Massimo Giannini has placed at the foundation of the information and training mission of journalism”. The awards-conference will take place in Ancona on 21 October 2023 at 9 pm in the “Valdimiro Belvederesi” Auditorium – Ancona Pesaro Urbino Business Management Center. The award is now named after its creator and founder Gianni Rossetti and is organized by the Juter Club cultural circle with the patronage of the National Council of the Order of Journalists. After graduating in law, Giannini began his career at Il Sole 24 Ore and then moved on to La Stampa and Repubblica, where, after being a columnist and then editor-in-chief of the political section, he was deputy director and director of the Affari e Finanza supplement. Among the books published: “Ciampi. Seven years of a technician at the Quirinale” (2006) and “The Statista. The twenty years of Berlusconi between fascism and populism” (2008). From 2014 to 2016 he hosted the television program “Ballarò” on Rai 3, after this experience he returned to writing for the newspaper La Repubblica and since 2017 he has hosted the Circo Massimo column on Radio Capital, of which he became director in 2018. Since 2020 he has directed The print.