Original title: This “comedy contest” has some surprises

The second season of “Annual Comedy Contest” is on the air. People are stubborn about finding happiness, and there is no doubt that they will find a sense of belonging in this variety show. The first season has become the leader of funny variety shows, and the second season has attracted more comedy talents, the overall strength is stronger, and constantly surprises people: This season’s works are too good!

The first show “Tiger Father Without Dog Son” has that (nei) flavor, what kind of flavor? Chen Peisi and Zhu Shimao’s sketches. This is the highlight opening of the “Annual Comedy Contest”. The three actors vividly interpret the parents’ “words and deeds”, and turn the strange phenomenon that educators see in many families into a helpless and knowing smile. The teacher went to Xiaoming’s house to visit, and the original intention was to communicate with Xiaoming’s parents about the child’s problems, but he did not expect that when he entered the door and talked to his father, the teacher was immediately dumbfounded. He found that the father in front of him was exactly the same as his son. The dialogue between you and me is full of laughter. Although it is serious and absurd, it seems to be a story that happened around me, which is very empathetic.

When you like something, you are worried that it will disappoint you. The “Annual Comedy Contest” has a hilarious opening. How will it keep the hot scene from getting colder? With one show after another, this season continues to refresh the audience’s perception of comedy in terms of conception, form and performance.

“Vulnerability in the Night” uses black and white conversion to express the life of a hard worker, the world of adults, always leave the good side to others, and bad emotions can only be digested by themselves in the middle of the night, making people cry when they laugh; “National Games” has a big brain hole, there is no physical performance mode, and body language is used to express unexpected joy. Lying flat stems and putting pigeon stems are all stalks that make people pat their thighs and shout wonderful; Li Doudou’s one-man show ” Goodbye”, shows a young actor’s super strong stage performance, relaxed and rhythmic, and expresses the girl’s state after her lovelorn in an interesting form. When the curtain falls, the girl fanned her tearful eyes with an English book and said loudly When reading aloud, the image of a girl with a strong heart jumped on the stage; “Rehearsal Crazy Cloud” with the highest score in the first issue closely followed the reality and played the online office clearly. Various jams and delays contributed to a wave of tragic RAP. , The technical flow of professional drama actors has improved the level of comedy.

This season’s comedy competition brings together various theatrical forms, not only mime, one-man show, puppet drama, but also sweet pet drama and musical. These colorful forms give the “Annual Comedy Contest” a sense of luxury. Comedy, satire, and piercing, it is difficult for people to avoid vulgar topics, but after watching the first round of the program, the innovative dramatic form makes people shine. “Master and I” brought “Ba Zong Literature” into reality, which made people laugh at the same time; in the form of musical “The Best House”, the actors sang and danced witty, and the musical director Zhou Keren appeared on the stage. Take the scene: a small passage through a strange room, and you can reach the neighbor’s fried sauce noodles, simple decoration, sunbathing and shade, music + comedy, the picture of young people working hard and having fun in the city is refreshing.

The most gratifying thing about the second season of “Annual Comedy Contest” is that it shows the formidable momentum of comedy’s successor. “Archie and Ah Chang”, “Nine People” and “Ou Ye” all showed strong expressiveness and creativity. The most impressive is “Ouye”, which was written and acted by “Ouye”. “Ouye” is a post-00 group, students of the Chinese drama and puppet drama department. They told about the father-son relationship between two pieces of kraft paper and expressed it in kraft paper. With rich and delicate emotions, the freshness brought by this “puppet drama” is not only the story of fairy tales coming into reality, but also interesting scenes such as someone playing the keys when the puppet plays the piano. As their teacher said, “puppet drama” is to transform all inanimate things into life on the stage. This unrestrained way is a new way of comedy exploration.

Exploding the field, laughing crazy, and diverse are the key words of the second season of “The Annual Comedy Contest”. Throughout the past few years, many funny variety shows have appeared, from “Happy Comedians” to “Talk Show”, and this year’s “Happy Twist”, “Starting Broadcast! Situation Comedy” and “What to Do, Talk Show”. Funny has audience affinity, and playing the “funny card” meets the audience’s need for happiness, but high-quality comedy is as Ma Dong said, “You tell your story, but it touches others and illuminates others”, this is comedy Sophistication. This is also a little surprise I saw in the second season of “Comedy Contest”. (Zhang Ying）