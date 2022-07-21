Original title: There is a sister Wang in the office. She is very nice and has a cheerful personality. I didn’t expect that I came back from a business trip for a month

There is a sister Wang in the office, who is very nice and cheerful. Unexpectedly, when I came back from a business trip for a month, just as soon as I went to work, I saw Sister Wang’s face haggard. I asked her what was wrong with concern. Sister Wang’s eyes were red and she burst into tears.

It turned out that the child had an accident.

In fact, Sister Wang is very unfortunate. When her daughter was two years old, she broke up with her husband and never remarried. The children are sensible and have good grades. Every time she mentioned her daughter, Sister Wang looked happy.

A while ago, one afternoon, the school’s moral education department called. Her daughter Xiaoyan was in an early love, and the two boys pursued her. They even got into a fight on campus and even used a knife.

It was learned from the head teacher that one of the boys was named Ah Feng, who fought all day long, was ignorant of skills, and had close contacts with some people in the society, calling him brothers and sisters. He was a typical scumbag.

Sister Wang was furious. How could her daughter see such a ruffian? In a fit of rage, she slapped her on the spot. Unexpectedly, Xiaoyan, who has always been well-behaved and docile, actually started arguing with herself.

After the romance was made public, Xiaoyan simply broke the pot and went on a date with Ah Feng blatantly, completely ignoring her mother’s feelings. One night, when Xiaoyan didn’t come home until 12:30, Sister Wang criticized her, and she pushed it back, making Sister Wang tremble with anger.

Sister Wang couldn’t bear it any longer, and pointed at the tip of her daughter’s nose with a trembling finger and roared, “If you are willing to degenerate and give your youth to a little bastard to squander, I won’t recognize you as a daughter!”

Xiaoyan didn’t back down and said, “I just like him, but I want to be with him. If you don’t recognize me, then cut off the mother-daughter relationship.” After speaking, she entered her room without looking back!

Sister Wang’s spirit almost collapsed!

I know a little bit about Ms. Wang’s past. At that time, she fell in love with Xiaoyan’s father, and her mother strongly opposed it. Because Xiaoyan’s father is reckless and has no sense of responsibility, and her mother is worried that he will not be able to give her daughter safety and happiness.

However, Sister Wang was very stubborn and married that man without hesitation. Unexpectedly, the old man’s words came true, and this marriage ended in failure. If it wasn’t for Xiaoyan, Sister Wang would have almost died!

Because she failed to give her child a complete home, Sister Wang has always felt very guilty and tried her best to compensate her child with love, but the result was self-defeating. Because the child lacks the air of freedom, the good girl for more than ten years is suddenly attracted by the “bad boy” who is different.

I studied psychology, and I know a thing or two about the mental discipline of children. Seeing Sister Wang crying pitifully, I persuaded her: “Sister, I have three suggestions that you can try. First, calmly talk to the child about your past and your feelings about love. Second, the child She is already old, don’t treat her as a child, but as a friend. Third, the child has his own thoughts, which may run counter to the parents’ thoughts. At this time, as a parent, don’t be anxious or angry. “

The next day, Sister Wang told me that she talked with her daughter for more than two hours that night, and told her about her past, stress, pain, and remorse. After listening to Xiaoyan, she hugged her mother and burst into tears. , kept saying “I’m sorry” to my mother.

Later, Xiaoyan broke up with Ah Feng, and Ah Feng wanted to exchange Xiaoyan’s change of heart by hurting herself. Xiaoyan was very stressed. For the first time, she asked Sister Wang for advice on relationship issues. Sister Wang said, “This is not love, but the satisfaction of a desire for control. My child, my mother believes you can handle it well.”

In the end, Xiaoyan chose to end this childish relationship with a breakup letter. A few days ago, on Xiaoyan’s birthday, she said to her mother, “The greatest happiness in my life is to be my mother’s daughter!”

After hearing this, Sister Wang burst into tears! At that moment, she knew that her daughter had finally returned to her side.

This is a true story that tells us that it’s not scary to have a problem with your child, as long as you maintain good communication, you have the opportunity to help your child instead of trying to correct it.

Being a parent can be a lot of trouble. Such as children being disobedient, throwing temper tantrums, withdrawn, self-willed, rebellious, sloppy learning, liars, puppy love, being isolated… In fact, this is all because there is no good education method.

