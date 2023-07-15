There is an incredible symbiosis between us

Parallel to other proposals related to tango that will take place between Córdoba and La Falda, the concert that this Sunday will unite the violinists of Pablo Agri and Lucía Luque together with their Camerata fully enters the segment of “unmissable” weekend .

The latter, of course, if what you are looking for is to witness and appreciate a selection of works associated with the suburban genre played by a string ensemble with academic roots, but with evident Piazzollian inspiration.

Precisely, Agri and Luque, plus the formation led by the Cordovan woman, will develop a program at the Del Libertador theater that will show two universes typical of the so-called “citizen music”: a first part linked to the work (and the influence) of Astor Piazzolla; and a second segment in which Agri will play material from him and his father, the well-remembered violinist Antonio Agri, plus some classics.

When asked about it, Luque assures that tango is “music without time” and that “it always has its audience”. In this sense, the interpreter reinforces the current period of rescue of the genre, and she assures: “When the music is good, it does not die, it is always current.”

And he says in relation to his academic training: “Tango is something very much ours, something that comes from within, that it is not necessary to study it or think about it so much, it is something that flows and that is why I think it is so valuable”.

This Sunday, Luque will play two of Piazzolla’s The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires as a soloist and will also officially premiere the Concerto for violin and orchestra by Miguel Bareilles.

This choice is not accidental and has to do with the original inspiration of this piece, also linked to the imprint of the bandoneon player born in Mar del Plata more than 102 years ago. “That concert, which was composed two or three years ago, was dedicated to me by the composer, so I’m very happy for the premiere,” says the music, which after that first segment will allow Agri to gradually take over command of the assembly.

“There I am going to present it to Pablo, we will have a second movement that we are going to share together and in the second part of the concert Pablo is going to be directing and playing works by his father, of his authorship and some traditional tangos, with some surprises in the end”, anticipates Luque. “I told him ‘Pablo, do your magic’, I chose the pieces”, comments the violinist about the program that can be heard at the Del Libertador theater.

The link with Pablo Agri

In relation to this Sunday’s meeting, the Cordoba woman says: “I am very happy and for me it is an honor to be able to play with Pablo Agri. He is a representative of tango and violin, and we have a beautiful friendship ”.

“We met in Córdoba, once he came to give a masterclass, and since we saw each other it was always beautiful. We started playing together after a few months”, recalls Luque, who joined the Camerata Argentina in 2015, which is still directed today by Agri.

“What I learned playing with him… I learned so much. I started playing tango when I was a girl, when I was 8 years old, but I learned the yeites and many secrets of the specific sonority, the ornaments and a lot of stylistic things together with him and his Camerata throughout these years”, recalls the violinist.

“There is a symbiosis between us that is incredible”, he adds, and summarizes the bond between the two in just seven words: “Music flows a lot between the two”.

“For me, playing together with Lucía and the Camerata is a luxury and an enormous challenge,” Agri says on his own. “Every time we come across here in Buenos Aires and now for the first time in Córdoba we work at a very high level and in general we have had a great time,” says the musician.

In this sense, the violinist establishes a basic continuity with his colleague: “Even though each one has their own personality, we both like to enjoy ourselves and have a lot of fun on stage, so I think that’s going to show.”

“Playing this genre that I’ve known since my mother’s belly, especially the music of Piazzolla, is always very special,” completes Agri, who anticipates a “beautiful, unforgettable concert for everyone who is there.”

To go

This Sunday, starting at 8:00 p.m., Pablo Agri will perform together with Lucía Luque and her Camerata at the Teatro del Libertador (Avenida Vélez Sársfield 365). Tickets from $1,300 and up through Autoentrada.

