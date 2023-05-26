They investigate who crossed the lane in the tragedy that occurred on Route 35

The long weekend of May started very badly in the province of Córdoba in terms of road insecurity: two people have died and another six have been injured as a result of different vehicle collisions.

The road accident occurred in the early hours of the morning on Route 35 near the town of Huinca Renancó, in the south of the province of Córdoba, where two people died and another six suffered various injuries as a result of a frontal impact.

The incident occurred near the border with La Pampa at times when there was a lot of fog.

At the scene, and for reasons under investigation, a Volkswagen Amarok truck (traveling in the Córdoba-La Pampa direction) collided head-on with a Renault Clio that had departed from General Pico and was heading north.

Two men and two women were traveling in the car. Police sources confirmed that the deceased were the members of a couple who were sitting in the front.

In the midst of a large rescue operation, involving police, firefighters and rescue teams, two survivors were removed and taken to a hospital.

Regarding the truck, the 20-year-old driver and three other young people who accompanied him were injured and had to be transferred to the Huinca Renancó hospital where minor injuries were found, the Police reported.

The route remained blocked for several hours while the rescue operation took place.

Although the causes of the tragic collision are unknown, and everything is under investigation, it is a matter of determining if there was an overtaking maneuver prior to the impact.

Fog is another variable that is also taken into account.

Fatal crash in the Capital

On the other hand, before the long weekend began, a 75-year-old man died after colliding his car with a truck in the Parque Liceo neighborhood of Córdoba Capital, under circumstances that are being investigated.

According to police sources, the accident occurred on Rancagua Avenue at 5050 where, for reasons under investigation, a Citroën C3 collided with a Fiat 619 truck.

Police sources reported that a 75-year-old man was traveling in the minor vehicle accompanied by a 70-year-old woman.

An emergency service was present at the scene and confirmed the death of the driver of the car.

Meanwhile, the woman was transferred to the Italian Hospital with injuries to establish.

Regarding the trucker, he is out of danger.

They investigate the circumstances in which the accident occurred.

For some time now, Rancagua avenue, like Juan B. Justo and Alem avenues, to name a few in that area in the northeast of the Capital, have been the permanent scene of serious vehicular crashes.

These accidents have left people injured and even dead.

Neighbors and merchants complain about the speed and the reckless way in which many drive.

Collision. At the time of the tragic crash, there was dense fog in the area.

A young motorcyclist died

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old girl died on Wednesday afternoon after colliding with her motorcycle against a car in the Los Paraísos neighborhood, in the city of Córdoba. A 14-year-old girl, who was accompanying her, suffered various injuries.

The accident occurred around 5:50 p.m. at the intersection of Francisco de Quevedo and Huarte streets, where a Renault Clio, driven by a 36-year-old man, collided with a Corven Energy motorcycle on which the girls were riding.