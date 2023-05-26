Home » They carry out raids on the administrative offices of the Cuscatlán Stadium and Alianza FC
They carry out raids on the administrative offices of the Cuscatlán Stadium and Alianza FC

On this day, personnel from the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR), in coordination with agents of the National Civil Police (PNC), carried out raids on the administrative offices of the Cuscatlán Stadium (EDESSA), and on the offices of Alianza Fútbol Club, as part of the investigation process into the events that occurred last Saturday, May 20, during the Alianza and FAS match.

Likewise, the authorities are conducting investigations in the area of ​​the Maya Tik Ticket System, the place where tickets for sporting events are prepared, distributed, and registered, after having sold more tickets for the soccer game on May 20.

Last Saturday, there was a stampede of people at the Cuscatlán Stadium, during a soccer match, which left 12 people dead and nearly 500 people affected. The authorities are conducting investigations to find those responsible for the tragic event.

“The PNC and the FGR will carry out an exhaustive investigation of the events that occurred at the Cuscatlán Stadium. Everyone will be investigated: teams, managers, stadium, ticket office, league, federation, etc. Whoever the culprits are, they will not go unpunished,” said the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele.

