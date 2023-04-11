The General Inspection of Justice (IGJ) resolved today “judicially intervene” the foundation chaired by Patricia Bullrich, the Institute for Strategic Security Studies (IEES). The agency is accused of having “structured an income and expenditure system” intended to “finance” actions of “political proselytism” through “seminars, lunches and/or contributions”.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



«The IGJ resolves to entrust to the department of judicial affairs of this IGJ the promotion, immediately, of the judicial action of intervention against the legal entity called IEES, requiring the displacement of the members of its Board of Directors“, indicated in a document the agency under the Ministry of Justice.

After investigating the monetary movements and activities of its directors in 2022, the IGJ determined that it is “a non-profit association” through which activities “presumably legal in origin” were deployed but that have as an end “the economic support of a political campaign of national projection”.

“Under the protection of a non-profit legal entity, a system of income and expenses has been structured to finance -in whole or in part- actions of political proselytism, in clear contradiction with the authorized corporate purpose“, he highlighted.

In addition, he pointed to the millionaire amounts that the IEES received for “seminars, lunches and/or contributions” and payments for “travels” -which are related to Bullrich’s political agenda- and invoices issued to “political consultants” close to the campaign of the head of the PRO.

Regarding the income from “seminars”, he details at least 10 payments received from different people that add up to millions of dollars. The text exemplified the sending of money that David Lacroze Ayerza made to the foundation, who from June to December 2022 made transfers for “a figure close to $3,000,000” for “seminars, lunches and/or contributions.”

The complaint also calls the entry of $1,600,000 between July and October of that same year from companies such as Cooperativa Empresa Eléctrica de Godoy Cruz as a “contribution/donation” in July and as a “seminar” in successive months, “striking”. all payments being the same amount.

The text mentions cases of other individuals and companies that sent payments such as “contributions, donations or payment of seminars.”

He also questions the way in which the foundation “makes” its invoices, since “it limits itself to consigning the word ‘seminar'” without giving details. «Without indicating the date, or place of completion, or the name of the training, or the place of completion, or the name of the training to be developed, as well as the number of attendees who have the right to participate on behalf of the contracting party“, he remarked.

In addition, the IGJ aims to «the form of dissemination and promotion» that was carried out around its “educational offer”, something that the IEES said is “via telephone”.

“Inconsistent response with the success of the activity during the year 2022, a period in which they have received income as a ‘seminar’ from some four hundred individuals and legal entities from different areas of the country,” the text details, adding that the foundation received in consideration “amounts that exceed $60,000,000.”

The foundation of Patricia Bullrich intervened: how the trips of the president of the PRO would have been financed

An “obvious synchronization” is mentioned between Bullrich’s political actions and “contributions and payments for seminars.”

As exemplified -through journalistic notes that mention sources close to the leader-, Bullrich toured La Pampa and Córdoba in a proselytizing tone in June 2022, where he had “lunches” with political leaders and businessmen.

“The income for the month of June 2022 of the institution led by Bullrich was closely in tune with the political agenda deployed by Bullrich herself, in her capacity, it is understood, as president of the PRO political party,” remarked the IGJ.

He explained that in June 2022 the IEES paid $110,300 for “air tickets to the city of Salta”, which is related to Bullrich’s trip to that province, where he made “tours” and meetings with leaders.

Also the use of $1,760,954 is considered “highly reprehensible” to “face the expenses of the trip” from Bullrich to Miami in December 2022 to participate in an event.

Payments to “consultants in political campaigns and specialists in electoral processes” are also highlighted and “nine invoices for $1,260,000 to María Oneto, who is part of Bullrich’s campaign team” are highlighted.

For the IGJ, “all these payments” not only “They are not related to the corporate purpose of the entity” but that “they are not consistent in terms of their volume” with the situation that the company was going through previously.

“Until not many months ago, I had no income that would cover the current expenses of the institution,” the text indicates.

The document alludes to the fact that deputy Gerardo Milman resigned as a member of the institution “at the same time” that he stopped participating in Bullrich’s campaign team, which “allows us to confirm that IEES is a formal non-profit legal entity, used structurally and financially for the national political campaign of the president of the institution».

«We are in the presence of a non-profit association through which, deploying an activity that was supposedly lawful in origin, but that becomes illegal due to its real development and purpose, the economic support of a political campaign of national projection is sought“, highlighted the IGJ.



