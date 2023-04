Radio Okapi.Ph/ Blaise Makasi” />

Another voter identification and registration center was attacked by armed men on Sunday April 9 evening in Malende, in the far west of Butembo (North Kivu).

Georgette Kibendelwa, head of the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) in Butembo, says that a police officer on duty was seriously injured with a knife by these uncivil, who also took his weapon.

