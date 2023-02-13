Home Entertainment This Thursday Live: The Secret of DPA Handheld Microphones – midifan: We focus on computer music
Entertainment

This Thursday Live: The Secret of DPA Handheld Microphones – midifan: We focus on computer music

by admin
This Thursday Live: The Secret of DPA Handheld Microphones – midifan: We focus on computer music

The Secret of the Handheld Microphone——Francis Lai, Market Development Manager, DPA Asia Pacific.

Live time:
February 16, 2023 (Thursday), 14:00-15:00

Watch address:
Chuanxin Technology Video Number
Bilibili：http://live.bilibili.com/22152517


Chuanxin Technology Video Number
WeChat scan code to make an appointment to watch

Speakers:

Mr. Francis Lai (Lai Zhizhong) has 20 years of experience in technical training, and is proficient in the fields of radio and television and professional audio. In the past 10 years of professional career, he has participated in countless technical exchanges and seminars. At present, Mr. Francis Lai (Lai Zhizhong) is employed as the market development manager of DPA Microphones to provide technical support and technical training for customers in Southeast Asia and Greater China.

Not all handheld microphones are created equal, so it’s important to find one that suits your specific needs. There are a number of key attributes you should consider when selecting a microphone. Let us follow Mr. Francis to unravel “The Secret of the Handheld Microphone”.

See also  Wu Kequn’s new song "Abstract" MV is online and presents an abstract song to his concrete lover_TOM Entertainment

You may also like

Fuels, diesel is once again cheaper than petrol....

Best online offshore casinos for Canadians

The love movie “Sadness That Cannot Weep” releases...

Veermer: the earring of the famous “Girl” is...

Singer-songwriter Ye Xier presents a new album premiere...

Vermeer: ​​in Amsterdam an exhibition that makes “history”

Supreme 2023 Spring/Summer Collection “Accessories” Completely Open |...

Audemars Piguet invests in growth: increased production, a...

Boiler Room x PAM Release New Joint Capsule...

Old Hu Lunjian | Using drug-related actors to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy