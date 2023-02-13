Home Technology Asteroid hits Earth!Explosions over the English Channel and people rush to watch the meteor show |
The European Space Agency (ESA) said earlier that an asteroid about 1 meter in size hit the Earth’s atmosphere over France at 10:00 p.m. ET Sunday (11:00 a.m. Hong Kong Monday) and caused no harm. The star exploded over the English Channel. People all over the UK and France witnessed a “meteor show”, and the magical footage went viral on the Internet.

The International Meteor Organization (IMO) pointed out that the asteroid, named “Sar2667”, is expected to enter the atmosphere over the city of Rouen in northern France. It can be seen in Belgium, the Netherlands, northern France and southern England. The actual impact location is unknown. It’s over the English Channel.

The impact produced a meteor and airburst that were visible to the naked eye from southern England, much of Wales (3am local time) and as far south as Paris, France (4am local time).

