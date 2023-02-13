February 13, 2023 20:17 Last Update: 21:43

The European Space Agency (ESA) said earlier that an asteroid about 1 meter in size hit the Earth’s atmosphere over France at 10:00 p.m. ET Sunday (11:00 a.m. Hong Kong Monday) and caused no harm. The star exploded over the English Channel. People all over the UK and France witnessed a “meteor show”, and the magical footage went viral on the Internet.

People all over the world captured the beautiful pictures of SAR2667 falling

The International Meteor Organization (IMO) pointed out that the asteroid, named “Sar2667”, is expected to enter the atmosphere over the city of Rouen in northern France. It can be seen in Belgium, the Netherlands, northern France and southern England. The actual impact location is unknown. It’s over the English Channel.

The impact produced a meteor and airburst that were visible to the naked eye from southern England, much of Wales (3am local time) and as far south as Paris, France (4am local time).

Many people took first-hand pictures and uploaded them on the Internet. It can be seen that a bright white light point in the night sky hangs its tail. It was suddenly surrounded by a strong light during the fall, and then disappeared into the air; there were also cameras in northern France that captured the faint light The sky suddenly flashed white and orange, and soon returned to its original color. This is the seventh time astronomers have taken the lead in discovering an asteroid before it hit the earth. The last time was on November 19, 2022, four hours before the asteroid 2022 WJ1 lit up the sky over Toronto, Canada. In fact, small meteoroids like Sar2667 hit Earth every few weeks, though they pose no threat.

According to ESA data, astronomers currently know more than 1.1 million asteroids, of which about 30,600 meet the criteria of near-Earth asteroids. The US space agency (NASA), ESA and organizations around the world are strengthening planetary defense capabilities to prevent devastating asteroids from hitting the earth’s orbit. The NASA spacecraft Dart destroyed about 160 meters in a kinetic impact technology experiment last year. Large asteroid Dimorphos.

read more articles





